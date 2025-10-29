Men Yell at Me

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October 2025

You are missing out
This newsletter is moving over to Patreon
  lyz
Dingus of the Week: The Young Republican Group Chat
What in the pleated-front khakis?!
  lyz
The best way to counter Trump’s lies? Frogs 🐸
It's satire and a reclamation of a symbol
  lyz
Why I am leaving Substack
Goodbye to all that
  lyz
On the other side of happily ever after
And other links for your Sunday
  lyz
Dingus of the Week: Bari Weiss
You let the Kool-Aid man promise that this time he’s not gonna crash through the wall?
  lyz
They want to replace women with AI
The 5-year anniversary of MYAM
  lyz
There is no compromise with tyrants
And other links for your Sunday
  lyz
Dingus of the Week: Pete Hegseth
This meeting could have been a fever dream
  lyz
Tearing down the playhouse
Some thoughts on raising kids and playsets and politics
  lyz

September 2025

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