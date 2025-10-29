Men Yell at Me

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What you've been missing on MYAM
👀All the fun on Patreon👀
May 21
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lyz
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October 2025
You are missing out
This newsletter is moving over to Patreon
Oct 29, 2025
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lyz
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Dingus of the Week: The Young Republican Group Chat
What in the pleated-front khakis?!
Oct 17, 2025
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lyz
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The best way to counter Trump’s lies? Frogs 🐸
It's satire and a reclamation of a symbol
Oct 15, 2025
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lyz
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5
Why I am leaving Substack
Goodbye to all that
Oct 14, 2025
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lyz
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On the other side of happily ever after
And other links for your Sunday
Oct 12, 2025
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lyz
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Dingus of the Week: Bari Weiss
You let the Kool-Aid man promise that this time he’s not gonna crash through the wall?
Oct 10, 2025
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lyz
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They want to replace women with AI
The 5-year anniversary of MYAM
Oct 8, 2025
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lyz
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There is no compromise with tyrants
And other links for your Sunday
Oct 5, 2025
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lyz
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Dingus of the Week: Pete Hegseth
This meeting could have been a fever dream
Oct 3, 2025
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lyz
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Tearing down the playhouse
Some thoughts on raising kids and playsets and politics
Oct 1, 2025
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lyz
499
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September 2025
Nowhere is safe
And other links for your Sunday
Sep 28, 2025
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lyz
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