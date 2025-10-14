After five years on this site, it is time to move on.

I am leaving Substack for Patreon.

Why?

➡️ Well, go over to Patreon to read all about it. My first Patreon newsletter is a reflection on my 20-year career in media and how I got here. It’s also about why I didn’t move from Substack before, as so many of you have asked me to do. And why I’m moving now. It is also why I don’t think just abandoning spaces is the right answer all the time.

And now for a little business

If you’re a paid subscriber: As of Monday, October 12, I’ve paused your billing on Substack, so going forward you won’t be charged.

But we do need you to come re-join us on Patreon to keep your paid access going. So, check your email for the link.

And as a thank you for all your support, I am gifting all current Substack subscribers FREE ACCESS on Patreon.

⚠️ Important note:

Check your email for details on claiming your access

Having an issue redeeming your free access? → Submit Here

Let me assure you, this newsletter will always continue to be a political newsletter written with a feminist slant that sits at the intersection of patriarchy and politics in red state America.

This place will always feel like sitting down on a porch with your best friend over a glass of whiskey and ranting about the state of the world and finding joy in the fight. It will continue to be personal, political, sometimes funny, and will always raise hell.

And it will always have the best community on the internet. Because you are here.

But what is changing is that there will be new features, more content, a new podcast, new premium content, and so much more.

My first premium newsletter for subscribers at the $10/month level will be about Josh Hawley and manhood and will be published on Thursday. So make sure you are signed up!

My Patreon will offer newer, more affordable content tiers. And also tech support! If you need help, you can fill out this form and, I, or someone from the Patreon team, will get back to you.

What’s included on Patreon?

The membership includes two paid tiers, plus a free membership option.

Free Membership

2 x Newsletters (per week): Wednesdays + Fridays

1 x Dingus of the Week Podcast Episode (per week): My brand new podcast!

👑Not a Dingus ($5/month)

3 x Newsletters (per week): Get ONE extra newsletter per week (2 free + 1 paid member-only). Access my weekly Sunday paid subscriber newsletter.

1 x Dingus of the Week Podcast Episode (per week): My brand new podcast!

Comment Access: Ability to comment on all content

Access to all past newsletters

👑👑Definitely not a Dingus ($10/month)

3 x Newsletters (per week): Get ONE extra newsletter per week (2 free + 1 paid member-only). Access my weekly Sunday paid subscriber newsletter.

2 x Special Newsletter (per month): Deeper reporting and personal essays. The format and content may shift over time as I experiment with different ideas.

1 x Dingus of the Week Podcast Episode (per week): My brand new podcast!

Exclusive Content Extra: A mix of special content that might include Q&As, recommendations, and more. I’ll use this space to try out different formats and ideas

Polls & Topic Submissions: Help shape upcoming content — nominate Dingus of the Week candidates, suggest topics for the podcast and newsletter, vote on ideas, and more.

Chat Communities: Access my new Patreon chat rooms, Flyover Discord. Connect with other members and discuss your favorite topics.

Weekly Discussion Topic: A place to talk about the news and other burning topics with the best community on the internet (no Nazi’s allowed)

Comment Access: Ability to comment on all content

Access to all past newsletters

Questions?

If you have any questions → Submit here

I’ll get back to you shortly!

Thank you for being here. I’m so grateful for your support, and can’t wait for the next five years.