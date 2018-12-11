Men Yell at Me
Men Yell at Me
This newsletter is funny, personal, political, and always raises hell.
Dingus of the Week: Kristi Noem
You thought it was gonna be Florida man, but you thought wrong
lyz
27
31
When the Mob Comes
An interview with author Talia Lavin about online harassment and what you can do about it
lyz
Mar 31
40
24
Sunday Open Thread: You Only Get Two Pandemic Birthdays Once
My daughter turned both 9 and 10 in the pandemic. Her birthday is March 21 and last year, overnight, her all class spa-themed sleepover turned i…
lyz
Mar 28
66
65
Dingus of the Week: That Giant Boat Stuck in the Canal
Shrimp man, writing, and your weekly cocktail
lyz
Mar 26
46
47
If You Don't Like it, Move
Guns, graffiti, being told to leave, and the myth of the good place
lyz
Mar 24
64
21
Dingus of the Week: Cherokee Sheriff’s Office
A whole lot of men, having some really bad days
lyz
Mar 19
42
29
The Myth of the One Good Man
From the 1969 to 2021, we keep believing the lie
lyz
Mar 17
40
5
Sunday Open Thread: Books of Our Youth
This week, I read Call of the Wild for the first time. It's a very goofy book. (The image of the primitive man by the fire! And Jack London bein…
lyz
Mar 14
60
126
