Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Brandt's avatar
Katherine Brandt
1d

I am so sick of this "soft girl era" shit every time I try to shop for clothes. I am not soft! I am a 90s tomboy with blue hair and nose piercings who is full of rage at the world my kid is getting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stacey E's avatar
Stacey E
1d

It’s no surprise that the first AI “actress” is female. Apple and Amazon gave us voice-activated female servants, Siri and Alexa, years ago. Misogyny is embedded in the tech industry and our culture. Also, how do we know Tilly is a virgin? And why does anyone care? Are economics professors skilled at IDing virginity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by lyz and others
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture