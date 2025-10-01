🏠 I recently conducted a survey about this newsletter, and so many of you told me you wanted more essays on single parenting and homemaking. You asked about how I am muddling through all of this *waves at the world* with kids. And about how I co-parent with someone who, let’s just say, when Roe was overturned, served cupcakes to celebrate all the babies who wouldn’t be murdered anymore. I live this political divide in ways so deeply personal that it’s a blood, flesh, and tears reminder that politics is not some abstruse power game. The news isn’t some hysterical abstraction. These are our lives.

This is the playset, may it rest in peace. And no, I don’t have satellite TV. That was also a remnant from the previous owners, and it is gone now, too.

This week, two men with saws came and cut down my children’s playset and hauled it away.

I had tried to give away the playset for free to anyone who wanted it. I posted pictures online and had family after family come look at it and ask me skeptical questions about its safety, would it fall? Would it give their kids splinters? Was it sturdy? Was it right for a 5-year-old? What about a 10-year-old? What was the weight limit? What was the age of the playset?

I didn’t know the answers to those questions. The playset was here when we moved in, and I couldn’t find its equivalent online. I told them how my kids loved it when we moved in in 2019, how it was their hideout in 2020, how we painted the inside with stars and tree branches, how they made broomsticks out of old branches and duct tape and rode on the swings with their sticks and pretended like they were witches. How it held together when my daughter ran up there crying after her birthday party was canceled in 2020 and then again in 2021. How it held me when I sat in the swing after being fired, and I had days of emptiness and fear. How it had survived the inland hurricane of 2020, and the neighbor’s tree just missed smashing it into pieces, and how it sheltered the fairy world we’d built underneath it, and how that, too, had survived. And look, there were still little fairy people hiding in the dirt, although they were fading and worn.

None of these were assurances enough for parents who wanted facts, statistics, schematics, and weight limits.

I heard one woman whisper to her father, who had come to test the playset with her, “It’s not worth the risk.”

It’s ironic, I think, in a state that overwhelmingly votes to preserve gun rights and takes away food assistance for kids, that everyone who comes here is so worried about the safety of the playset. And I am a little angry because of course, it’s safe; it has been for us! But also, I know she’s right: Things that are safe for a moment aren’t always safe forever.

The playset was here before I bought this house. I don’t know how old it was, and maybe it wouldn’t have been safe for another family. Maybe it would have been a risk rather than a rescue.

So I paid those men to chop it down and haul it away.

I bought my house in 2019. I’d walked through it with my realtor and immediately wanted it because of the back porch, the trees, and the oak floors, and how, when my daughter saw it, she said it looked like a witch’s cottage. But I was a single mom, living off freelance work and books, and even though I had been paying a rent much higher than my mortgage would be, and had two years of tax returns showing I was stable, I couldn’t get a loan unless I had a job offer. I’d been interviewing for jobs for over a year because I needed health insurance. And two places assured me they were going to make me an offer — soon. But those offers hadn’t come through yet. So I didn’t have the loan, and I couldn’t make an offer. The house was soon listed as sold.

Four weeks later, it was back on the market again. The prospective buyers hadn’t really wanted an old house after all. I went back to the bank; this time, I was employed. My local newspaper had given me an offer to work full-time for $49,000, which put me just under the poverty line for a family of three. But it was what the bank needed, so I got the loan. And I got the house.

Six months later, when the world shut down, this house became our refuge.

The first thing I did when I heard about the shutdowns happening across America was to buy a trampoline for my kids. I did not have the money for it. But I bought it anyway. If our world was going to shrink to the size of this house, I wanted us to have some fun.

And how many days that year did I sit at the kitchen table trying to work while my kids played outside? Watching them jump on the trampoline and climb in the playset. My daughter took old curtains from the basement and hung them in the playhouse. She took blankets up there and made nests for herself and her brother, and they sat there in a world where they felt safe, while I watched from a world that felt out of control.

My son began having nightmares in March of 2020 and stopped sleeping in his bed. He told me he dreamed of evil red balloons that flew in the sky and hovered over him and his sister. He said he didn’t know what the balloons would do, but he was scared. And I asked him, where was he safe in the dream? And he said in his playhouse. So I told him to dream about the playhouse.

For centuries, women could not own property. And even once they could, it was hard. Hard to get a line of credit at a bank without a man’s signature. Impossible to get a loan without some approval, some backing, some signoff from a man. When I told a friend who owns his own business how hard it had been to get the loan, he was confused. He’d gotten his home loan when he was in debt up to his eyeballs with his first restaurant. Maybe I’d done something wrong?

When I left my marriage, my husband accused me of ruining the home. But hadn’t I been the one who’d painted it; cleaned it; organized and arranged it? That home still stood and still does. Another wife now arranges pillows and vacuums rugs. Most of the walls are still the same color I painted them 20 years ago.

Homemaking is the domain of women, a service we are supposed to render in service of men. Something I am reminded of every time I try to fix something in my home. “Is it just you?” They’ll ask. “Is there a husband who needs to sign off on these decisions?”

Just us, is the answer. Just the three of us. This is our home; this is where we feel safe.

The homes women share with men are not safe. Thirty percent of marriages involve intimate partner violence. This doesn’t count the instances of emotional and financial and verbal abuse.

But making your home on your own isn’t easy. Women still face discrimination when buying homes. Despite the fact that single female homeownership eclipses men, we pay more for our mortgages and often sell our homes for less.

I wasn’t ruining a home, as my husband had said. I was making a new one. And what I had done wrong was imagine that instead of trapping me, this house could be my freedom. That instead of hiding me away, it could be my harbor.

And it has been. In a state people leave, in an America destroyed by violence, I have created something beautiful.

But every act of creation is an act of demolition.

So the playset is gone, making room for what I hope will be a fire pit where my children and their friends will sit on summer nights surrounded by all the flowers I hope to grow. And I know demolition means loss, but it also means creating space for possibility. I am so happy my kids have lived long enough to outgrow a playset. What a gift to watch children age in a country that criminalizes their identities and watches them die in school shootings. If I can imagine a future here in this backyard, I can build it.

