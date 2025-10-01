Men Yell at Me

Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
6h

When I refused to release my ex-husband from our marriage with no financial obligations, instead insisting that he equitably split our assets and pay me child support (Oh, and maybe not introduce our young kids to his mistress mere weeks after I moved out?) he railed at the kids about me, telling them that I took him to court because he "Didn't want to live with that fucking woman anymore!" and railed at me for being an angry, uncompromising, miserable bitch. Fun times.

Then, about 18 months later, I sat next to him for my son's graduation from elementary school. No one told us the kids had each been filmed offering thanks to someone who had been essential to their success. And there was my son, up on the big screen, thanking me for bringing him to that school where he could be his true self and make friends who really saw him. None of us knew then that my son was trans, or neurodivergent. But I knew that my marriage had made me small, and whatever I had to do to stand my ground and stake claim to a bigger life for myself was going to mean more for my kids, in the end, than rolling over for their father.

That kid and I are now buying land together to build out a multi-generational, chosen family, woodland homestead. And my other kid, who just started college, delivered gummy worms and hugs to me in bed last night. My bed, in my house, that I bought and maintain for us all to feel safe and loved and celebrated, no conditions.

You, Lyz, are a goddamn rock star, and your kids are so lucky to have you. So are we. Happy to be in this single mothering life with you. XO

Catherine Palmer's avatar
Catherine Palmer
8h

The ending of this essay is sublime. I love how effortlesslessly you weave small, beautiful, personal moments with the big, awful, terrible universe in which we live.

