Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
🏳️‍⚧️ SAVING THE GWORLS 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
🏳️‍⚧️ SAVING THE GWORLS 🏳️‍⚧️
14h

Disgusting 🤢 and horrible. These are the kind of young people that grew in leadership roles and make America stinks .

Expand full comment
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture