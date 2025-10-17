Welcome to MYAM, now on Patreon.🎉 If you are not a paying member, let me tell you what you missed this week. You missed a deep dive into the masculinity of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, and some incredible chats in the MYAM forums.

This week, Politico published a story revealing chats from leaders of Young Republican groups in which they joked about slavery and professed their love for Adolf Hitler. (It’s important to use his first name so we don’t get him confused with the other Hitler.)

And that’s just the PG stuff. Members of the chat talked about raping their opponents. According to Politico’s report, one particular Young Republicans vice chair used the N-word a lot. And as Politico reported, another member of the chat, “who at the time was chair of the same organization, wrote in a message sent in June that “everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber.”

That member “was referring to an upcoming vote on whether he should become chair of the Young Republican National Federation, the GOP’s 15,000-member political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40 years old.”

So, breaking news: A bunch of amoebic sacs of vanilla pudding sent the exact kind of texts you’d expect them to send: racist ones.

Oh my god — a collection of sentient phlegm behaved in a disgusting manner? What in the pleated-front khaki is going on here!?