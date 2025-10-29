It’s been two weeks since I announced that Men Yell at Me is moving over to Patreon.

🎧 And since the move, I launched a Dingus of the Week podcast. You can listen to it wherever you find your podcasts. You can also watch the video here.

✍️ I’ve written about the art heist, authenticity and politics, Josh Hawley’s idea of manhood, and reclaiming frogs from the fascists.

👑 Also, like a prosperity gospel preacher, I’ve named and claimed dinguses like Trump’s big ballroom, and the Young Republican group chat.

If you haven’t yet made the move, it’s very easy, I promise. All you have to do is search your email for an email that begins “Claim your free months…” Find that. Click on the link in the email, and let’s go.

That offer of free months ends on Nov 4. SO CLICK NOW!

You can also just click on this link. (But I recommend finding the email so you can get some free months at a paid level.)

And listen, I hear you…

But Lyz! One more platform? I simply cannot! I get it. I, too, have platform fatigue, and one of the reasons I wanted to move from Substack was because, as a platform, it’s moving to be more of another Twitter than a functional newsletter space. Five minutes to transfer and you can be on the peace of Patreon. And the newsletter will be reliably in your inbox, and you won’t have to worry about the app.

I can’t afford another subscription! Once again, I get it. Which is why the MAJORITY of my content has always been free and easy to access. You just have to sign up to make sure you never miss anything. The Wednesday essay, the Dingus of the Week newsletter, and the podcast are all free. And will always be free.

But over on Patreon, I have some new features for paying subscribers. There will be 1-2 deep dives a month that are for the paid tiers, the Sunday links, and more.

FINE! But, who else is over there? I am so glad you asked, Virginia Sole Smith moved her newsletter and so did Anne Helen Petersen! And others will be moving as well soon.

Don’t miss out! Your moving offer ends soon.

Also, did I mention, DINGUS OF THE WEEK PODCAST!!??