What is Men Yell at Me ?

This newsletter sits at the intersection of patriarchy and politics in red state America. Think of reading this newsletter as sitting down with a good friend over bourbon and yelling about politics and chatting about life.

This newsletter is personal, political, sometimes funny, and always raises hell.

I’ve written about the rise and fall of Gateway Computers, analyzed the influence of gas station culture, and I’ve written about motherhood and ambition.

This newsletter has been mentioned on MSNBC, in Nieman Labs, in On the Media and on WNYC.

About Lyz

I grew up in Texas, a home schooled Evangelical and one of eight kids. I went to college in Minnesota and moved to Iowa, where I began my career as a writer.

I worked for the Columbia Journalism Review, where I wrote profiles of influential people in the media from Chris Cillizza, to Tucker Carlson, and Gretchen Carlson. I’ve also written about the divorce of the disgraced former “dapper Nazi” Richard Spencer and recently I wrote about the radical right roots of Chuck Grassley’s rise to power. And, I’ve written about my own divorce in a now viral essay. Also, for a time, I was a columnist at my local paper where I exposed Ashton Kutcher’s failed non-profit and Iowa’s failed Covid response. (Weirdly, this also has a Kutcher angle.)

My journalism and op-eds have been published in The Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, and Rolling Stone.

I’m also the author of three books. God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss and Renewal in Middle America is a deeply personal and deeply reported investigation into the changing role of faith in the middle of the country. My second book Belabored: A Vindication of the Rights of Pregnant Women is part memoir and part manifesto arguing for the bodily autonomy of all people. My third book, This American Ex Wife published in 2024 was an instant New York Times best-seller and a zeitgeist defining work, outlining the problems inherent in heterosexual marriage.

I live in Iowa with my two kids, my wolf dog Dolly and tiny dog Jolene.

What Is This Newsletter?

It’s a newsletter that examines the intersection of personhood and politics in red state America. I write essays about feminism, gas stations, and the state fair.

Why pay?

Small newsrooms are collapsing. Bigger media companies are shedding jobs like a snake sheds skin. Pandemic isn’t helping. The political realities of community reporting means that some stories don’t get told. And I believe writing and reporting is made richer when writers and reporters can live and work in places where “big media” isn’t.

Subscribing enables me to tell big bold stories, with a voice and passion.

Paying subscribers have full access to the archive and access to all the newsletters, weekly conversation threads, Sunday links round-ups, and comments, receive exclusive access to the Flyover Politics Discord server, and also get 10% off at the official MYAM merch store.

Subscribers have access to the Flyover Politics Discord server. That server is where Midwesterners can gather to talk about Kwik Trip, cheese curds, their annoying mayors, and the politics and culture that animate the Midwest.