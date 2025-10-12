Last year, I was interviewed by Maria Shriver on “The Today Show.” She had read my book This American Ex-Wife, after reading about it in The Atlantic, and her team reached out to get me booked for the show. The date was in the middle of my kids’ spring break, and when I asked if there was a different date they could book me, the producer paused before saying, “This is the day Maria is available, you should make yourself available. And bring your kids.” And so I did.

You can watch the interview online.

My favorite moment was after the cameras turned off, when Maria pulled me behind the set while the Indigo Girls played. She had something she wanted to ask me.