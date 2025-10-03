Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
7hEdited

I walked into my therapist’s office last week with 44 oz of red dye #3 and aspartame (diet Dr. pepper). I told her that I’d typically be embarrassed about my addiction, but at this point she should be glad I’m not smoking in her office (yet).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Rogak's avatar
Lisa Rogak
8h

Every paragraph in the first part of your post made me laugh out loud. I'm glad you enjoyed the workshop in Camden; I have friends who work at the paper and they're all working hard to break the mold so they can survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture