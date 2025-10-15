Men Yell at Me

Tana Q
2h

Because I avoid buying anything plastic and have for decades, I just couldn’t buy one of the inflatable frog costumes, so instead I bought this https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJFY51C7?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1&psc=1

I don't buy polyester either as a rule, but I NEEDED a frog costume for Saturday's 'ANTIFA Hate America riot'. What BS mislabeling a concept, our principles as a organization, a terrorist organization. So, apparently my father who served in the Air Force fighting Hitler and my mother who was in the Army were ANTIFA?!

My sign will say I LOVE AMERICA!!! But HATE TRUMP!!! To make the gathering's intent even clearer, I will lead my fellow protesters in singing "My Country 'Tis of Thee", "America the Beautiful", "This Land is Your Land", and may even start a rousing rendition of "God Bless America". All Power to Merrymakers Laughing and Singing in the Face of Fascism!

