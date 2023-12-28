Men Yell at Me
This American Ex Wife the Podcast
"Weird cicadas" with Maggie Smith
0:00
-55:03
"Weird cicadas" with Maggie Smith
lyz
and
Maggie Smith
Dec 28, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Poet and best-selling author Maggie Smith shares how her divorce made her spend more time with someone she didn’t expect: herself. She explains how she learned to leave room for that self even as she shares part of it in her work. 

If you like what you hear, preorder This American Ex-Wife. It’s the best way to support this work.

Get the book!

I am currently running a giveaway! If you preorder the book, I’ll mail you a “Burn it down” sticker and a signed bookplate!

Preorder the book and get stickers and a signed nameplate

Preorder the book and get stickers and a signed nameplate

lyz
·
Dec 20
Read full story

Show notes:

  • Buy Maggie’s book You Could Make This Place Beautiful.

  • You can also read Maggie’s newsletter

    For Dear Life with Maggie Smith

  • The quote I think about the most from Maggie’s book is this one: “The best things to happen to me individually were the worst things to happen to my marriage. And then, this: But the best things remain.”

  • This American Ex-Wife is hosted by Lyz Lenz and produced by Zachary Oren Smith . Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.

0 Comments
Men Yell at Me

This American Ex Wife the Podcast

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce. Hear from writers like Maggie Smith and Minda Honey. A sociologist who studies marriages disparate impact on Black women. And of course some insight from Lyz’s divorce lawyer. Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo . Show art by Suzanne Glémot.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

lyz
Maggie Smith
Writes For Dear Life with Maggie Smith Subscribe

Recent Episodes

58:09
“Catharsis” with Candice Luter
 • 
lyz
 and 
Zachary Oren Smith
57:00
“The one where he buries the gold”
 • 
lyz
 and 
Zachary Oren Smith