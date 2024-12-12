This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep9: Laura Benitez

When singer-songwriter Laura Benitez got married she didn’t expect to live out a country song. But she did. And she came on the podcast to talk about heartbreak, interracial marriage, and, of course, writing a song about it all.

Laura Benetiz is a songwriter, lead singer, and founder of Laura Benitez and the Heartache. She has been making her mark on stage and screen since 2000. She spent several years appearing in soap operas and commercials in Los Angeles before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. Laura began writing songs in 2008. She released her first album, "For Duty or for Love" on her own label, Copperhead Records, in 2010.

Listen to her talk about love and marriage and then, listen to her amazing music.

