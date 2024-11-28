Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep7: Sarah Weinman
The fight to make marital rape illegal
Nov 28, 2024
Transcript

In 1978, Greta Rideout was the first American woman still living with her husband to charge him with rape, which was a crime in only four states at the time. The ensuing trial and relentless media coverage brought the issue to the country's attention, but the fallout — which included an acquittal, a TV movie based on the case, and criminalization across 50 states over the next 15 years — was enormous. At a time when women's rights are being rolled back at alarming rates, what does the Rideout case tell us about a woman's right to bodily autonomy?

Sarah Weinman is the author of Without Consent, a forthcoming book about the Rideout case. She joined me to talk about the push for bodily autonomy within marriage.

Sarah Weinman
is the author of the nonfiction books The Real Lolita, Scoundrel, and Without Consent (Ecco, fall 2025). She is the editor of several anthologies, most recently Evidence of Things Seen: True Crime in an Era of Reckoning. She writes the Crime & Mystery column for the New York Times Book Review and her work has appeared in Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, Esquire and New York. She lives in New York City.

Zachary Oren Smith is the producer, and Suzanne Glémot made the art for the show.

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.
Hear from Dan Savage, Eve Rodsky, Scaachi Koul and more on the topic of divorce and patriarchy in America.
Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
