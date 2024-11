This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.

Hear from Dan Savage, Eve Rodsky, Scaachi Koul and more on the topic of divorce and patriarchy in America.

Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.

