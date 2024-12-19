Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep10: Eve Rodsky
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep10: Eve Rodsky

Learning to play fair
lyz
and
Zachary Oren Smith
Dec 19, 2024
Transcript

For the final episode of the season, I spoke with Eve Rodsky, the bestselling author of Fair Play and Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World. Eve came on the podcast to talk about money, divorce, marriage, and everything she’s learned about the state of the American marriage since publishing Fair Play.

Thank you so much for making this season an incredible success!

This season was generously sponsored by Funny Girls, which is a program run by the Harnisch Foundation that uses improv to teach leadership skills to girls and nonbinary kids in grades 3 to 8. You can learn more about its work here.

Zachary Oren Smith is the producer, and Suzanne Glémot made the art for the show. And thank you to everyone who shared their stories with us.

If you loved this episode, we have a whole first season you can listen to. You can also buy Lyz’s New York Times best-selling book This American Ex-Wife.

This show costs money to make! So if you want to support us, please become a subscriber to the newsletter.

Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast
This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.
Hear from Dan Savage, Eve Rodsky, Scaachi Koul and more on the topic of divorce and patriarchy in America.
Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
lyz
Zachary Oren Smith
