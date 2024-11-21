Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep6: Jane Ward
9
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -52:57
-52:57

This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep6: Jane Ward

The tragedy of heterosexuality
lyz
and
Zachary Oren Smith
Nov 21, 2024
9
1
Share
Transcript

When I first read The Tragedy of Heterosexuality by Jane Ward, my life was ruined.

In it she writes, “...people cannot be rescued from forms of suffering that they themselves relate to as badges of honor.”

And, “In no way do I intend to imply that couples should spend every minute together, but if we held straight couples to basic standards of good friendship—mutual respect and affection and a sense of comfort and bondedness based on shared experience—many straight relationships would fail the test.”

These are insights that will destroy you.  And as if I weren’t wrecked enough, Jane Ward, herself came on the podcast to talk about Chappell Roan, raising good kids, heteropessimism and so much more.

Jane Ward is professor and chair of Feminist Studies at University of California Santa Barbara, where she teaches and writes about gender and sexual cultures. She is the author of multiple books, including The Tragedy of Heterosexuality, described by The New York Times Book Review as "a somber, urgent academic examination of the many ways in which opposite-sex coupling can hurt the very individuals who cling to it most. "

This season was generously sponsored by Funny Girls, which is a program run by the Harnisch Foundation that uses improv to teach leadership skills to girls and nonbinary kids in grades 3 to 8. You can learn more about its work here. 

Zachary Oren Smith is the producer, and Suzanne Glémot made the art for the show. And thank you to everyone who shared their stories with us.

If you loved this episode, we have a whole first season you can listen to. You can also buy Lyz’s New York Times best-selling book This American Ex-Wife.

This show costs money to make! So if you want to support us, please become a subscriber to the newsletter.

Discussion about this podcast

Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast
This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.
Hear from Dan Savage, Eve Rodsky, Scaachi Koul and more on the topic of divorce and patriarchy in America.
Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
lyz
Zachary Oren Smith
Recent Episodes
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep5: Morgan Jerkins
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep4: Rhaina Cohen
  lyzRhaina Cohen, and Zachary Oren Smith
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep3: Nico Hall
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith
Bonus: Dan Savage and Lyz fight about orgasms
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep2: Dan Savage
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep1: Scaachi Koul
  lyzZachary Oren Smith, and scaachi
Announcing season two of This American Ex-Wife the podcast!
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith