This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep9: Rebecca Woolf

It felt like it happened overnight, I watched

, a writer and mom blogger I’d always looked up to and admired, go from modeling what seemed like a perfect happy family, to losing her husband Hal, to pancreatic cancer.

Rebecca’s twins are close in age to my daughter, and I admit to having a parasocial relationship with her, admiring her, and even envying her a little from afar.

But in her 2022 memoir All of This, Woolf dismantles that gauzy, filtered image of home and happiness. Her marriage was full of love, yes, but also arguments, infidelity, and resentment.

Rebecca Woolf has worked as a freelance writer since age 16 when she became a leading contributor to the hit 90s book series Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul and its subsequent Teen Love Series books. Since then, Woolf has contributed to numerous publications, websites, and anthologies, most notably her own award-winning personal blog, Girl’s Gone Child, which attracted millions of unique visitors worldwide. She lives in LA with her four children. She has a newsletter and a new podcast called No Shame.

