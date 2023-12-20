Preorder the book and get stickers and a signed nameplate
A little gift for you
Thank you all so much for your support this year. Because of you, this newsletter has grown to over 40,000 subscribers. You helped me launch a podcast. And you are helping me launch my third book, This American Ex-Wife.
As a little token of appreciation, I’d love to mail you signed name plates and some “Burn it down” stickers, generously provided to me by my publisher.
I have enough to send to 300 people!
Here is how you enter:
If you preordered This American Ex-Wife, forward an electronic receipt to menyellatme@gmail.com with the subject line “Giveaway.” (It’s very important to use that subject line.) And put your preferred mailing address in the email.
If you preordered the book through an independent bookstore and don’t have an electronic receipt to send, that’s okay. Send me a picture of the receipt and/or the name of the bookstore to menyellatme@gmail.com. Use the subject line “Giveaway.”
I am running this giveaway myself! I will be mailing these all by hand. I do not have an assistant. Please make it easy on me.
And remember, may the dresses we burn light the way.
We have a focus group of students we use in my library -- most of them are employees of the library, some of them frequent the library, all of them have opinions about the library. They were emphatic that until or unless library promotions included stickers, the promotions would be a failure. We added stickers and partnered with the local public library to do a new series in 2024.
People love stickers. This is what I am saying, but also what science is saying. Stickers AND books?
Two great tastes that taste great together. Your marketing whiz is worth every dollar, Lyz.
OH HELL YES, done! 🔥🔥🔥