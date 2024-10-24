This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep2: Dan Savage

Dan Savage, the iconic podcaster and sex columnist, was on the forefront of the fight for marriage equality after seeing a whole generation of gay men die alone during the AIDs crisis, separated from their loved ones because they didn’t have the right to marry.

Dan came on the podcast to talk about marriage equality and the continued struggle for freedom in relationships. He asked me if I’m afraid of dying alone and, of course, we talked about sex.

This season was generously sponsored by Funny Girls, which is a program run by the Harnisch Foundation that uses improv to teach leadership skills to girls and nonbinary kids in grades 3 to 8. You can learn more about its work here.

Zachary Oren Smith is the producer, and Suzanne Glémot made the art for the show. And thank you to everyone who shared their stories with us.

If you loved this episode, we have a whole first season you can listen to. You can also buy Lyz’s New York Times best-selling book This American Ex-Wife.