Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep2: Dan Savage
0:00
-1:04:07

This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep2: Dan Savage

Marriage equality, respectability politics and what a marriage can be.
lyz
and
Zachary Oren Smith
Oct 24, 2024
Share
Transcript

Dan Savage, the iconic podcaster and sex columnist, was on the forefront of the fight for marriage equality after seeing a whole generation of gay men die alone during the AIDs crisis, separated from their loved ones because they didn’t have the right to marry. 

Dan came on the podcast to talk about marriage equality and the continued struggle for freedom in relationships. He asked me if I’m afraid of dying alone and, of course, we talked about sex. 

This season was generously sponsored by Funny Girls, which is a program run by the Harnisch Foundation that uses improv to teach leadership skills to girls and nonbinary kids in grades 3 to 8. You can learn more about its work here. 

Zachary Oren Smith is the producer, and Suzanne Glémot made the art for the show. And thank you to everyone who shared their stories with us.

If you loved this episode, we have a whole first season you can listen to. You can also buy Lyz’s New York Times best-selling book This American Ex-Wife.

Also, paying subscribers to Men Yell at Me receive a special BONUS episode where Dan and I talk a lot about sex. So become a subscriber!

Discussion about this podcast

Men Yell at Me
This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast
This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.
Hear from Dan Savage, Eve Rodsky, Scaachi Koul and more on the topic of divorce and patriarchy in America.
Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
lyz
Zachary Oren Smith
Recent Episodes
Bonus: Dan Savage and Lyz fight about orgasms
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith
This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep1: Scaachi Koul
  lyzZachary Oren Smith, and scaachi
Announcing season two of This American Ex-Wife the podcast!
  lyz and Zachary Oren Smith
Bonus episode: An excerpt from This American Ex-Wife
  lyz
"Sourdough dads" with Virginia Sole Smith
  lyz and Virginia Sole-Smith
"The heartbreak years" with Minda Honey
  lyz
"Lyzistrata" with Donna Zuckerberg
  lyz and Donna Zuckerberg