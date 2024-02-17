Men Yell at Me
Bonus episode: An excerpt from This American Ex-Wife
Bonus episode: An excerpt from This American Ex-Wife

A little present for all you podcast listeners
lyz
Feb 17, 2024
Surprise! Here are the first 10 minutes from the first chapter of my book, This American Ex-Wife.

It’s a clip from the audiobook, which I narrate myself. I recorded the audiobook during a blizzard and an arctic freeze, and at some point, you can hear my throat start getting scratchy with a cold. I managed to get through with an ungodly amount of cough syrup. But it was such a pleasure to record. And let me tell you the joy that I had when I read, “This has been a production of Random House audio…” it was palpable.

Take a listen and please preorder the book! If that’s not in the budget you can request it from your local library. Preorders are crucial to the success of the book. So I appreciate every one of them. Thank you all so much.

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce. Hear from writers like Maggie Smith and Minda Honey. A sociologist who studies marriages disparate impact on Black women. And of course some insight from Lyz’s divorce lawyer. Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo . Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
