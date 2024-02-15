Men Yell at Me
"Sourdough dads" with Virginia Sole Smith
Feb 15, 2024
In this episode, Lyz and best-selling author and journalist behind the popular newsletter, Burnt Toast, Virginia Sole Smith read your email and talk bodies, love, sourdough dads, and divorce.

This is the last week to PREORDER your copy of This American Ex-Wife.

Show notes:

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce. Hear from writers like Maggie Smith and Minda Honey. A sociologist who studies marriages disparate impact on Black women. And of course some insight from Lyz's divorce lawyer. Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo . Show art by Suzanne Glémot.

