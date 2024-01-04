“Marriageocracy” with Aneeka Henderson

Marriage and divorce are not experienced the same way for men and women. The same is true for white and Black women. Sociologist Aneeka Henderson has written extensively about the marriage economy and the obstacles that limit opportunities even in marriages for Black people.

If you like what you hear, preorder This American Ex-Wife and subscribe to this newsletter. It’s the best way to support our work!

Also, if you preorder the book you can get stickers and a signed bookplate! The giveaway ends this Friday!

Giveaway!

Show notes: