Men Yell at Me
This American Ex Wife the Podcast
"Lyzistrata" with Donna Zuckerberg
0:00
-46:19
"Lyzistrata" with Donna Zuckerberg
Talking ancient wives, Lysistrata, and modern problems with Donna
lyz
and
Donna Zuckerberg
Feb 1, 2024
In the ancient play Lysistrata women withhold sex as a means of ending the Peloponnesian War. And the logic – using sex as a shaping force in marriages – is widespread both in self-help books and right-wing subreddits. Academic Donna Zuckerberg has written about the appropriation of the Classics by misogynistic groups and weighs in on Lysistrata, liberal men, ancient wives, and modern love.

If you like what you hear, preorder This American Ex-Wife. It's the best way to support this work.

Show notes:

Men Yell at Me

This American Ex Wife the Podcast

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.

lyz
Donna Zuckerberg
