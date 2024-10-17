This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep1: Scaachi Koul

Welcome back for the second and final season of This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast! This season was generously sponsored by Funny Girls, which is a program run by The Harnisch Foundation that uses improv to teach leadership skills to girls and non-binary kids in grades three through eight. You can learn more about its work here.

This season has some pretty spectacular guests like Dan Savage and Eve Rodsky! *faints*

For our first episode, Lyz talked to Scaachi Koul about how marriage consumes your identity, how everyone should get divorced, and her new book Sucker Punch, which is out on March 11, 2025. Do yourself a favor and pre-order it now.

It’s a beautiful bruiser of a memoir and I cannot stop thinking about it.

An excerpt from Sucker Punch which we reference in the episode was published in The Cut.

