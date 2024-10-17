This American Ex-Wife S2 Ep1: Scaachi Koul

Men Yell at Me
Sometimes you have to walk through doors in order to leave them
Oct 17, 2024
Welcome back for the second and final season of This American Ex-Wife: The Podcast! This season was generously sponsored by Funny Girls, which is a program run by The Harnisch Foundation that uses improv to teach leadership skills to girls and non-binary kids in grades three through eight. You can learn more about its work here. 

This season we will also have some paywalled episodes, so if you want to support the podcast, become a subscriber to Men Yell at Me. That way you won’t miss me and Dan Savage talking about sex, Morgan Jerkins giving us dating advice, and Rebecca Woolf expounding on who is really responsible for your orgasm.

This season has some pretty spectacular guests like Dan Savage and Eve Rodsky! *faints*

New episodes will go live on Thursday morning at 1 a.m. ET and you can listen to them wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

For our first episode, Lyz talked to Scaachi Koul about how marriage consumes your identity, how everyone should get divorced, and her new book Sucker Punch, which is out on March 11, 2025. Do yourself a favor and pre-order it now.

It’s a beautiful bruiser of a memoir and I cannot stop thinking about it.

An excerpt from Sucker Punch which we reference in the episode was published in The Cut.

Zachary Oren Smith is the producer, and Suzanne Glémot made the art for the show. And thank you to everyone who shared their stories with us.

If you loved this episode, we have a whole first season you can listen to. You can also buy Lyz’s New York Times best-selling book This American Ex-Wife.

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce.
Hear from Dan Savage, Eve Rodsky, Scaachi Koul and more on the topic of divorce and patriarchy in America.
Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
