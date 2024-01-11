Men Yell at Me
This American Ex Wife the Podcast
"Take his wallet" with Morgan Jerkins
0:00
-52:02
"Take his wallet" with Morgan Jerkins
A special reader email episode
lyz
Jan 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Best-selling author Morgan Jerkins joins Lyz to read reader emails and give some frank advice and heartfelt insight to your divorces, break ups, and new lives.

If you like what you hear, preorder This American Ex-Wife and subscribe to this newsletter. It’s the best way to support our work!

Pre-order!

Show notes:

0 Comments
Men Yell at Me

This American Ex Wife the Podcast

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce. Hear from writers like Maggie Smith and Minda Honey. A sociologist who studies marriages disparate impact on Black women. And of course some insight from Lyz’s divorce lawyer. Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo . Show art by Suzanne Glémot.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

lyz

Recent Episodes

43:33
“Marriageocracy” with Aneeka Henderson
 • 
lyz
55:03
"Weird cicadas" with Maggie Smith
 • 
lyz
 and 
Maggie Smith
58:09
“Catharsis” with Candice Luter
 • 
lyz
 and 
Zachary Oren Smith
57:00
“The one where he buries the gold”
 • 
lyz
 and 
Zachary Oren Smith