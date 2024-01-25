Men Yell at Me
"Claim your name and hotness" with Aubrey Hirsch
"Claim your name and hotness" with Aubrey Hirsch
This week we talk about last names, confidence, and hotness with Aubrey Hirsch
lyz
and
Aubrey Hirsch
Jan 25, 2024
1
Transcript

No transcript...

Aubrey Hirsch was in a hospital bed. She had just birthed her first child and found herself having to argue with a nurse over whether her last name Hirsch could be her child’s last name. In that instance and more, Hirsch shatters the notion that heterosexual parents have the same powers in the relationship.

Show notes:

preorder

1 Comment
Men Yell at Me

This American Ex Wife the Podcast

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce. Hear from writers like Maggie Smith and Minda Honey. A sociologist who studies marriages disparate impact on Black women. And of course some insight from Lyz’s divorce lawyer. Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo . Show art by Suzanne Glémot.

