Announcing season two of This American Ex-Wife the podcast!
But first, fill out our survey and send us your stories
lyz
and
Zachary Oren Smith
Feb 22, 2024
Last year, we made a 10-episode season of this podcast and we are so proud of how it turned out. And want to make one more!!

Please fill out the survey to let us know the topics you want us to cover, the people you want us to talk to, ways to support the show, and any other ideas you want to share. We are listening.

Here is a link to the survey!

Fill out the survey

Oh and Lyz’s book is out in the world. Make sure you get a copy. If you love this podcast, you’ll love the book even more.

Get TAEW the book

Okay, now, send us your stories:

  1. You can record a voicemail for me on Speakpipe. Speakpipe has an easy user interface and we want to hear your voice. These stories were our favorite part of season one. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say for season two. Please anonymize your stories as best as you can. We want to hear from you about:

    1. The moment you knew your marriage was over.

    2. Stories about co-parenting.

    3. Calling off engagements.

    4. Custody arrangements.

    5. Divorce parties.

    6. What you did with your wedding dress.

    7. What your life is like as an ex.

    8. The thing no one believes about your marriage.

    9. The hardest part of being divorced and the best part.

    10. What you love about your life now.

    11. That story about your marriage that you only tell your friends after two margaritas.

  2. You can also send an email to menyellatme@gmail.com. Tell us your stories there! But we do prefer voice messages. It’s an audio medium after all.

Thank you for making this an amazing first season!

This American Ex-Wife. The podcast where we discuss the state of American heterosexual marriage. And by state I mean trash fire. Host Lyz Lenz sits down with a cast of women to talk about their divorces, their journeys and unpacks an institution many take part in but few talk about: divorce. Hear from writers like Maggie Smith and Minda Honey. A sociologist who studies marriages disparate impact on Black women. And of course some insight from Lyz’s divorce lawyer. Produced by Zachary Oren Smith. Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo . Show art by Suzanne Glémot.
