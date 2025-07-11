Men Yell at Me

Karen
1h

Paxton kept his job in 2023 because Angela was allowed to stay in the Senate during his impeachment trial, thereby raising the 2/3 number by one.

Each of the charges failed by one vote.

Her presence in the Senate saved his flippin’ job even though she couldn’t vote, but he couldn’t be loyal to the woman who saved his job.

Even with that, he would be a much fatter target for Texas Democrats that grey-faced boring but very effective fascist John Cornyn. Even Republicans hate Paxton.

Geoff Anderson
1h

This whole post is just gold. I restacked 3 or 4 nuggets as each one got more delish.

Huzzah to Lyz!

(and huzzah to my spell checker that no longer tried to autocorrect from Lyz to Liz)

