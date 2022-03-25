This is the Weekly Dingus. The Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink recipe, and vent about something really dingusy that happened in the news. This week, it’s the junior senator from Texas. He has won this one before, back when he went to Cancun while Texans were freezing to death during a storm. And I didn’t want to pick him, but honestly, I was given no choice. But it could be anyone? Maybe it’s a boat? Maybe it’s the New York Times? There is only one way to find out….SUBSCRIBE.

This week, the news was dominated by the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson. If you were not able to catch any of the hearing, it was basically the junior tub of expired sour cream from Texas asking Brown Jackson if babies can be racist.

And then, some other tubs of expired dairy products asked Judge Brown Jackson if she was soft on child porn. And they asked these questions over and over. Judge Brown Jackson did indeed answer the questions. But they kept asking, kept insisting she didn’t answer. Because, if you say something loudly enough like, “You didn’t answer the question,” then eventually people will believe she didn’t answer the question. But she did. And frankly, it was exhausting. And it was exhausting because this is basically America’s national pastime: A group of sentient wet wads of tissue sit around and pass judgment on women who are too qualified to even look at them.

Look, even American football switches up the rules now and again. But not the United States Senate, which seems determined to be a body of walking tonsil stones that shout occasionally about the 1619 Project.

The most infuriating part of all of this was that these rants were picked up by news outlets, and not just Fox News, as if they were reasonable arguments made in good faith. As if aggressively asking a future Supreme Court justice whether babies were racist was actually a serious thing a serious person should and could answer. But, because it was repeated as such across the media outlets ad infinitum, it became a seemingly reasonable line of inquiry.

As such, the confirmation hearing of possibly the first Black woman on the Supreme Court became a circus of white men shouting to be heard. When all they ever are is heard. In fact, I wish they were heard less. But here we are trapped in a hell where the people who believe they are silenced get all the headlines.

(Here is a clip if you want to ruin your own day.)

The hearings were also a reminder of who in America is allowed to hide behind the mantle of motherhood and who isn’t. When journalists and pundits criticized and questioned the now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett, they were attacked as anti-mother. I should know, I (a mother) was one of them. I criticized Barrett’s use of motherhood as a cloaking mechanism and was attacked by the Catholic League as anti-mother.

This time, it was those same defenders of Coney Barrett now attacking Brown Jackson’s (also a mother) record on sentencing for child porn offenders. The implication being that Brown Jackson did not get the same protective mantle of white motherhood because she is a Black mother. The attacks are also QAnon talking points. This breakdown from Grid news is insightful:

Experts say the attempt to tie a political opponent — or, in this case, a political opponent’s judicial nominee — to claims of child predation isn’t new. It recalls old conspiracy theories of blood libel myths that propelled pogroms against Jews in medieval Europe to more recent moral panics about hiring queer teachers or allowing same-sex adoption.

I personally think motherhood is not a protective mantle of any sort. Many mothers actively make the world a terrible place for their children and others. And becoming a mother is not an indicator of virtue of any kind. The only thing it indicates is that a child or two is in your care. Also, vehemently crying “I am a mother!” is usually a smokescreen. To be clear, Brown Jackson did not do this. But the side-by-side comparisons of her attackers using QAnon dog whistles about her versus their impassioned defense of Barrett solely because she is a mother is worth pointing out, not because it will change anything, but because when this world burns to rubble, and all that’s left is Substack, we can remember a time when expired dairy products ran this country.

Speaking of the Supreme Court, I guess Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia Thomas, was texting the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to overturn the election results. Also, where is Clarence Thomas?

What I’ve Been Reading:

Hello. I took last week off to finish a draft of my book. I am turning it in early because I am a maniac writer. And I also wrote about my writing mania in a newsletter this week.

I am trying very hard these days not to get sucked into the sewer drain of news. I have been spending less time on social media and more time with books and my own work.

This week, I read about Maine’s chemical crisis. And a longread about Ginni Thomas by Jane Mayer. Also, I loved this essay by McKenzie Schwark about Eden, bodies, and God. Also, McKenzie wrote one of my favorite essays that I ever edited during my time as an editor at a literary magazine. I remember how alive her words felt while reading them in the slush pile. Such a talent. I hope to see more.

Here is a disgusting recipe for Iowa brownies.

Announcement Time!

I am a judge for the NYU American Journalism Online Awards. Please submit your favorite twitter thread, newsletter, or other new media for an award.

Also, one of my mentors from my MFA, A.J. Verdelle, has a new book coming out in May, and it’s about her friendship with Toni Morrison. A.J. is one of the best writers I have ever met.

And also, hello, Des Moines, I will see you on April 22. I am coming to do an event with pie and booze. It’s $6, but that’s just for the pie and booze. Please get a ticket. I’m gonna look fancy for you.

Also, in November I did an AMA for subscribers and it was fun. So, I’m doing another one next week. But I’ll collect some questions in advance! Put your questions in this form.

What I Am Drinking:

Well, last week, I went to Minnesota. My kids were on spring break with their dad, so I rented an Airbnb, brought my dogs, and finished my book. (I was also there for work on another assignment, but don’t worry about that just yet.) I went to Minnesota because my two best friends from college live there. Also if I ever refer to “my wise friend” in my writing, that’s my friend Anna. And I got to see her baby and husband and my other dear friend who shall not be named, because she has an important job, and her wonderful partner, and we ate food and laughed and drank wine. It was very much like those movie montages where the romantic hero has dinner with their friends. I also got to hang out with my brother and his wife and eat so much pasta my stomach hurt. (But seriously, Italian Eatery in Minneapolis, that rigatoni is my new husband.)

I also got to meet the wonderful writer and food critic Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl. And I bring this up because in a chaotic turn of events, I finished writing early, and I met up with Dara on St. Patrick’s day. I have not been out for St. Patrick’s day since I was in college. And Dara proved to be my Virgil to the underworld of St. Paul. I drank maybe two beers. I hate beer, but you cannot ask for a red wine at 9pm on St. Patrick’s Day in St. Paul. It’s against the law.

And then I yelled at a man who tried to tell me that L. Frank Baum wrote The Wizard of Oz about the Nazis. And I was like, “He died in 1919! It was about the gold standard!” And if you’ve ever experienced someone screaming about the gold standard at 11pm, you know what it’s like to hang out with me.

It was such a mesmerizing time. The lights. The bodies. The humanity. This wasn’t safe on so many levels. One of the security guards told us that the puddles we were watching the couples dance through were urine and spilled drinks, and people were so drunk, it felt like a scream. But it was also wonderful. And I think about how so much of life is like that, sloppy, awful, but desperately human.

This weekend, I am hosting a birthday party for my newly minted 11-year-old daughter, who is a joy and a delight. The theme of the party is rainbows; I will have margaritas. Don’t worry, they are just for me and maybe the little brother. (Just kidding, you can’t drink in my house until you are at least 12. I know it’s tough, but we have to have rules.)

Also, here is her favorite song. Which I have to listen to ad infinitum. And now it can be stuck in your head too. And I have to say, my kids and I are very good at dancing and singing this ENTIRE song.

Thank you so much for reading my newsletter. Please remember to share it with all your friends, family, and enemies. Stay safe out there and remember a COVER IS NOT A BOOK!