Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie C's avatar
Connie C
12h

You think the teenage years are the “final mode”? Oh my sweet summer child. There is no “final.” It never ends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by lyz and others
Beau!'s avatar
Beau!
12hEdited

There are a lot of valid reasons for people who supported and voted for Trump to be turning on him, but I think the Epstein Files thing is an issue that they feel they can use as cover to finally voice their discontent. I'm not sure it will change the course we're on, but it is nice to see more skeptics out there even if I don't agree with them on most anything.

I am also thinking and praying for a day soon when I can cue up my playlist with Beautiful Day by U2 and Bye Bye Bye by NSync on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture