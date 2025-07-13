This week, my newsletter about going to the Trump rally resonated with so many of you.

Selfishly, this makes me happy because attending the rally was the first official research trip I took as I began writing my next book, The Middle Kingdom. The book is a reclamation of the Midwest and its culture of mutual aid and stubborn care, told through floods, farm bankruptcies, Kum & Go parking lots, hot dish, and butter cows. Essentially, an antidote to Hillbilly Elegy.

I was particularly struck by one comment by Meghan, who observed that America often “manufactures [an] anxiety of scarcity in a time of abundance.”

