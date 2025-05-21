Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Backes Kozhimannil's avatar
Katy Backes Kozhimannil
9h

This is wonderful news, Lyz! I appreciate the collective and community spirit that you are uplifting in how you are envisioning Middle Kingdom. One element that felt conspicuously missing from your description of the book is the role of Native communities and ways of being, which have deeply influences some of the best of Midwestern culture. I'm mixed German settler/Anishinaabe (White Earth nation descendant), and Indigenous culture and collaboration is also the story of the Midwest. Some of the origins of our Midwestern collectivist focus of sharing food and ideas (not without conflicts) - from the old time rendezvous at Grand Portage to neighborhood potlucks). I hope this is also a part of your forthcoming book. Some resources could include: Minneapolis American Indian Center, NDN Collective, tribal cultural centers and museums, and movements like the protests at Standing Rock, as well as elders, activists, scholars, and authors, like David Treuer who wrote Heartbeat of Wounded Knee or Diane Wilson who wrote the Seed Keeper or the incomparable Louise Erdrich...there are so many! Thanks, miigwetch!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by lyz and others
Jean Berlin's avatar
Jean Berlin
9h

I look forward to this as I have to your other 3, all purchased in hardback since sarah Weinman mentioned your first book. You are my first paid substack and will always be as long as you continue to write. Thanks for also seeing and mentioning the voices in between the two far poles, this nuance is what we always need to remind us that things are complicated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture