Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reply Girl's avatar
Reply Girl
2d

I often fret about how impossible it feels to reach these people, to heal this divide. But lately I've been realizing that they have never thought the same about us. We don't owe them any more hands outstretched in friendship, not when all we get back is a fist and a gloating, hateful laugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
JD's avatar
JD
2d

That was a tough read, Lyz, and thank you for your willingness to sit through something so demoralizing and hateful. Living in Colorado, I feel somewhat sheltered here, not that we don't have the right-wing fanatics here as well, but we also have a lot of middle-of-the-roaders (can there be such a thing in this day and age?) and solid progressives. And most everything you say about males in many of your postings I find to be true. Most of the circles I sit in are probably 80% female. "Where are the men?" I ask. Where indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
128 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture