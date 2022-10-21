Every week the world holds it’s breath in anticipation. Who will be the week’s dingus? Will it be Matt Damon? Will it be Jeff Bezos? Will it be your mom? This week, it’s James Corden. But as always, send not for whom the dingus bell tolls. It tolls for thee.

James Corden will yell at you.

Let me tell you a story. Last week, I went to a restaurant and ordered a glass of red wine. When the waitress came out, she was carrying white wine. “Ope,” I said. “I ordered the merlot.” “No problem,” she said. “You can drink this too if you want.” Then, she went to get me the merlot. The rest of the evening was lovely, and just like that, I got two glasses of wine.

It’s a stupid story. One of millions around the world of food mistakes and restaurant mess-ups that happen because servers are human, and restaurants are still struggling, and help is hard to find because a worldwide pandemic killed 6.5 million people, and wages are stagnant, and no one gets paid enough to get berated over a simple mistake, especially by James Corden. The only moral of the story is: It’s really easy not to be a dick.

Meet this week’s dingus: James Corden, the comedian who does the car karaoke bit that sometimes I see on Twitter and who seems delightful. What’s not delightful is that Corden was accused by NYC restaurateur Keith McNally of being abusive to his staff and a “tiny cretin of a man.” McNally posted on Instagram that Corden berated waitstaff over finding a hair in his food, demanding a free round of drinks after not liking what he ordered, and when there was an egg white in his wife’s egg yolk omelet, Corden screamed at the staff. Corden apparently called McNally and apologized, and until today, McNally considered the issue closed.

That is until, Corden, in an interview with the New York Times, dismissed the allegations as being silly and said that, basically, every day someone gets berated over eggs. And like, sir, that’s the point. No one should be berated over eggs. They are eggs. No one should get screamed at over something that a chicken poops out.

McNally, had some more choice words for Corden.

Since the world began to open back up, people in the service industry have reported that abusive and entitled behavior by customers is on the rise. Of course, we are all rubbed raw by years of death, disease, and uncertainty, and we are exhausted, staring down another recession, and mental health services are hard to find, but the people who work in restaurants are not your punching bag.

And if you have a lot of money and a modicum of fame, you should not be harassing a server over eggs. I am not famous at all. But sometimes in town, people recognize me and buy me drinks. This is the absolute best. I love it. Last week, I was at brunch and we got free French toast (not because of me, though, but because of my brunch buddies). It was lovely. I tipped a lot because I felt so grateful to live in a town where people love and support each other with whiskey and French toast. I can imagine that a celebrity at Corden’s level gets treated even better. So, to lose your mind over an omelet is dingusry at the highest level.

It’s hard not to put too fine a point on this: Your egg yolk omelet does not matter in this vast universe. We are all just space dust spinning in the stars. We are all eventually worm food. And it’s really easy, actually, not to yell at someone getting paid minimum wage to bring you cottage cheese.

“No one should get screamed at over something that a chicken poops out.” -Words of wisdom from the only Liz/Lyz never to run England

Runner-Up: Every week in the Discord, I ask people for dingus nominations. This week, nearly everyone agreed the dingus should be Liz Truss, the former prime minister of England, who served the shortest PM term in English history and whose time in power was outlasted by a head of iceberg lettuce. To that, I say people overestimate how much I understand British politics and my willingness to comment on them. But ruining your country in 45 days and being forced to step down? That seems like norms and procedures are still working over there. Must be nice. Seems great. Also, it seems like Britain really promotes its Lizes. Do y’all have room for one more?

Also, apparently, Iowa is in a conflict with Minnesota, again. Not me sneaking into Minneapolis to steal all your jobs and have an anchor baby.

And Now for Something Good:

This week, we were blessed with new music from Taylor Swift and Carly Rae Jepsen. And lettuce. The lettuce will save us.

Also, early voting is open in Iowa!

What I Am Reading:

In this newsletter…I wrote a funny/sad little ghost story about knowing and wanting and bacon.

What I Am Drinking:

I am keeping it simple. I bought some hard cider from Aldi (she is style, she is grace, money she loves to save) and mixed it with a little Bénédictine that I have left over from a whiskey cocktail I made earlier this year. I found another recipe that tops a hard apple cider with Bénédictine and prosecco. All of these options seem perfect for this lovely fall weather. Now if you will excuse me, I have some music I need to emote to.