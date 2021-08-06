Dingus of the Week: Matt Damon

Hi! Welcome to the Weekly Dingus, my Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink, and yell about a dingus. This week’s dingus is brought to you by Josh Gondelman, a PROFESSIONAL COMEDIAN and an EMMY AWARD–WINNING writer for the TV Show Desus and Mero. Why did Josh write this? Because I’m busy swanning around in caftans on vacation. Enjoy. This is so good, you’ll never want me to come back. Frankly, this is so good, I’m just gonna walk into the ocean and never return. Just kidding, that’s too dark, plus I have some mezcal I have to finish. If you enjoy Josh, please buy his book, follow him on Twitter, or just clap as he racks up Emmys.

Why did Matt Damon talk? He could have just shut up and counted his money. (Image via Getty)

All Matt Damon had to say was nothing at all, and he would have avoided this whole kerfuffle. Nobody asked him when the last time (if ever) he used a homophobic slur was. He was not participating in a game of Truth or Dare wherein someone challenged him to admit an embarrassing fact about himself. He was not brought to an off-the-books black site interrogation center in order to mine him for compromising intelligence. And yet, in an interview with The Times(U.K., not N.Y.), Damon offered this doozy of a quote (presumably without anyone clamping jumper cables to his nipples):

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie ‘Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Starting with the positive, I guess: It’s good that Matt Damon doesn’t currently use homophobic slurs. But also, that’s like saying it’s good that Matt Damon no longer intentionally pees on the toilet seat, or has recently stopped hacking up his neighbor’s flower garden with a machete. Like, you were doing that mere months ago? Why are you telling us this now or at all?

His admission doesn’t really illustrate any kind of larger point, nor does it show meaningful growth. (I had just kind of…naively expected that Matt Damon wasn’t tossing slurs around.) It just makes people like Matt Damon slightly less. Whenever I think of Matt Damon, I’ll have to remember: “Oh right. Matt Damon, who apparently stopped using homophobic slurs in early 2021.” Why are you doing this to us, Matt Damon? Let us enjoy the Bourne movies a few minutes at a time when we scroll past them on basic cable in peace!!!! I’m not saying it’s not a big deal if he was using homophobic language. It is not good to say things that hurt people!!! So yes. Stop using slurs, for SURE. But don’t try to make it some kind of parable. Take it to your grave like you would with any shameful secret!!!

This is not the first time Matt Damon has biffed it in a public forum. But it is possibly the most inexplicable gaffe. And that was clearly illustrated by his attempts to…explic(?) it.

After the first statement, Damon’s reps reached out to Variety to offer a…well, I was going to say clarification, but it’s definitely not that. According to Variety, on the subject of the slur:

Damon said that he has never used the word in his “personal life” and does not “use slurs of any kind.”

THEN WHY DID HE BRING IT UP IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Please indulge me in a story from my own life: One time when I was a teenager, a police officer stopped me and my friends as we were walking down the street late on New Year’s Eve to ask where we were coming from. My friend (who I will generously not name here) piped up that we had been on a walk through a nearby cemetery. “Well, if anything happens in the cemetery tonight, it’s on your head,” the police officer replied. (In retrospect, this guy was not in uniform and seemed drunk behind the wheel, so it’s a real 50/50 whether he was a cop at all.)

“It’s okay,” my friend assured us, “because we weren’t really in the cemetery.” OKAY, BUT THAT DOESN’T HELP IF HE THINKS WE WERE THERE. Similarly, Matt Damon, if you WEREN’T using slurs up until a few months ago, WHY WOULD YOU IMPLY THAT YOU WERE? Also, if you WERE using slurs, again…SHHHHH.

This, to me, is classic dingus behavior. He is a dingus for using homophobic slurs in the past, of course. And also, for the way in which he decided to announce he has stopped using them. If he ever did use them, which he says now, maybe he didn’t in the first place. Often in this column, “Dingus of the Week” serves as a gentle, Midwestern euphemism to describe some of the world’s most craven assholes, ignorant shitheads, and vicious, dangerous fuckers. Matt Damon is (probably) not a monster, but rather a schmuck. In this case he not only stepped on a rake, bashing himself in the nose with the handle, but he laid down the rake himself and beckoned a crowd to watch while he intentionally planted his foot on top of it.

It brings me no joy to write this! I respect Matt Damon’s work as well as his positions on the Red Sox and apples (liking them both). But he truly is this week’s dingus. I’m sorry, Matt Damon, but this time, it is your fault.

Oh hi. This is Lyz now. Normally at the end of this email, I round up my links and my drinks. But I’m not reading the internet this week, and also I’m just drinking rosé by the pool and telling small children that marriage is a scam. So, that’s it. Catch you next week. And also, how amazing is Josh? Honestly, it’s offensive how funny he is. Thank you for subscribing so I can pay him to pinch hit (is that a splorts thing? idk) while I’m gone. Actually, I tried to pay Josh, but he just made me donate the money to the NYC Food Bank. So, I did. But also, thank you all for reading and caring and finding joy in this little newsletter. I love you all.

