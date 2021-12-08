When Couples Don’t Agree on the Vaccine

This is the mid-week version of Men Yell At Me. A newsletter about the intersection of patriarchy and politics in America. You can read more about me here. If you like it and you want more, well, there is more where it came from. And you should subscribe.

When the COVID vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11, I didn’t even ask my ex. I signed my kids up, refreshing the Walgreens website at 2am and crying with relief. It’s been a long pandemic, and it’s still continuing. And navigating my children’s health with the choices of a co-parent who doesn’t often agree with me politically in a state that actively downplays the seriousness of the virus has been a lot to handle.

I’m often the only parent at school activities in a mask. Once, a dad in a “Jesus Saves” shirt sat behind me at a volleyball game and told me, “You don’t need to wear that.”

“Around you I do,” I said and moved away.

Last night, I walked into a crowded church, one that has been actively anti-mask for the entirety of the pandemic, to hear my kids in a Christmas concert.

But my kids are vaccinated now. And the day they got their second shots, I felt like I’d been holding my breath for two years and could finally exhale.

Navigating a co-parenting situation is always fraught, but the pandemic has made it so much more complex, and women are carrying the bulk of that burden. And conversations like this, where couples reveal their deep and bitter divides are often taboo, because talking about a partner to a child or the public can be seen as a betrayal of the relationship. And there is so much at stake.

As someone who constantly navigates this space, I often feel like there is a hidden network of women who are secretly holding so much together, afraid that if at any minute they drop one rope or even talk about what they are holding in, their whole lives will become unraveled.

When I asked one woman why she didn’t just get her kids vaccinated, despite her husband’s refusal, she noted that if she did that, she’d basically be admitting it was all over. And she wasn’t ready to give up on the relationship.

For others, vaccines for children have become a thorny issue in custody disputes. But not every parent has the money and the time to dispute vaccine-hesitant co-parents in court. Also courts are backed up because of COVID-related delays. Fighting another parent in court can take a long time. And in the meantime, children are still exposed to the virus. The danger is still there. One woman told me she got her children vaccinated secretly. She told her five year old it was just another flu shot. Many others simply are not asking and getting their kids vaccinated. But that’s not an option for every parent.

Getting kids vaccinated against COVID when one parent is vaccine hesitant is a complex decision that gets to the heart of gender, power, and politics, and how it materially affects the lives of families.

Jessica Calarco, an Associate Professor of Sociology at Indiana University, who has been studying how parents approach fraught decisions, noted that the pandemic has compounded the labor that women normally do, because when it comes to health precautions, it’s mothers who are far more likely to take things like masking and handwashing seriously. Calarco has been following a group of 250 Indiana mothers since 2018, interviewing them regularly about how they make their parenting decisions, and is also monitoring national data. She’s noticed, “Mothers almost always end up dealing with disparity around ideas about risk by taking on more of the work of managing risks themselves. And so it has this effect of sort of exacerbating long-standing inequalities, and cognitive labor, and logistical labor, and emotional labor that women are doing in the household. Because now they’re the ones who are doing the research, teaching kids how to wash their hands, getting masks for their kids, making sure their kids are wearing masks. They’re the ones who are cleaning the household. And, if they want dads to change, it’s on them to be the ones to do the work of persuading dads to change.”

Calarco told the story of a Black mom she spoke to who was hesitant about the vaccine for her children, but this meant she was even more focused on handwashing and mask-wearing. Her partner was not, and this difference was one of the factors in their divorce, which occurred in the summer of 2020.

I spoke to 50 women who all experienced similar tensions during the pandemic. And they weren’t all in mixed-political co-parenting relationships either. Some were Republicans married to Republicans, where their approach to the pandemic clashed with their partner’s, and they were desperately trying to get them to come around. Others were from women who were step-parents, and the child’s mother was vaccine hesitant. Calarco noted that many more mothers are on the extremes when it comes to vaccines, with fathers more likely to feel neutral. Calarco explained that according to data she reviewed, “Moms were substantially more likely to say that they planned to wait at least a year for their kids to get vaccinated after they became available for kids. So 40% of moms said they planned to wait at least a year compared to only 16% of dads. And so there were pretty big gender differences in terms of who was seeing vaccines as a threat for kids.”

Not all of these discussions and disagreements resulted in the breaking of the relationship. In fact, what struck me was how furiously women were trying to hold it all together, coaxing along a vaccine-hesitant spouse, while also doing the work of keeping their kids safe and healthy.

One woman told me that she believes her husband is a good man and that despite what he believes about the vaccines and COVID, he wants what’s best for their children. But she daily wonders why she doesn’t leave.

And the divide is far more complex than just political. Calarco explained that the realities are more complex than just political divides. Many women identify as Independent and try to remain politically neutral on pandemic issues. Calarco explained, “I was really surprised both in our national data and locally with how many moms are trying to distance themselves from the politicization of it, at least in theory or in labels. Often it seems to be those moms who have very conservative partners and who may want to lean more Democratic, but who for various reasons might not want to identify as Democrats. And so I wonder also if there’s some stigma within some of those relationships that leads mothers to avoid even identifying as Democrats or to use the Independent label as sort of a protection from the possibility of a pushback from their partners.”

Calarco has also noticed that the parent who wants the vaccine doesn’t always win. She’s talked to many women who noted that while they wish their kids were vaccinated, they’ve chosen to follow their husband’s leadership. It’s language often used in conservative Christian relationships, where churches encourage women to subordinate to their husband’s wishes. Often noting that a man, who cares for them, will not make a decision that puts them or their family in danger.

In 2005, I sat through a popular Christian marriage seminar that advised women to submit to their husbands, “because he’s not gonna lead you into traffic.”

The line was met with laughter. But I thought about it as I listened to Calarco explain that she’d heard similar lines from women who relented on the vaccine debate to appease their husbands.

Also, after talking to so many women, I wonder how many of them are staying in relationships and situations that are unhealthy merely because they are concerned about whether they’d be able to get their children vaccinated if they left and their partner took them to court?

How these tensions, so many of them unseen and understudied, will affect relationships is yet to be determined. But Calarco notes that it’s not making a mountain out of a molehill to believe that this is yet another breaking point for women, already overburdened in a pandemic that has yet to end.

Here are just eight of the many stories women told me:

Last year my 16-year-old became eligible for vaccination. It was his wish to become vaccinated, and most definitely my ex would never have approved. We had joint legal custody, but I have primary. He actually refused to attend basketball games where only parents were allowed because masks were required. So, yes, I got him vaccinated. I didn’t tell him; he never asked. We live in a small town, and there’s very little communication about exposure. Mainly from other parents, not the school. At the end of summer, my ex took both sons to the state fair. Both vaccinated. Two weeks later, I got a call from my older son that his Dad was very sick, having trouble breathing and not willing to get medical attention. But not to worry, he was feeling much better. A few days later, someone did a wellness check, and he was gone. COVID positive. My 23-year-old was his next of kin. He had to handle everything.

I am recently divorced from a very conservative Catholic man, and we share the custody of our three boys. I was a SAHM [stay-at-home mom] and “good Catholic homeschooling mother” for about 10 years. I was able to change that and reconnect with my training and background in social work once we separated. Thankfully, our custody was signed into order a week before the pandemic began. I was relieved that, as their father had lost his employment and I was the only employed and insured parent, I was able to call the shots regarding establishing primacy as the sole medical decision maker for our sons. Given the rhetoric coming out of their mouths reflecting their father’s views regarding the “Wuhan Virus,” I wouldn’t trade this financial burden for their medical needs and concurrent leverage as the policyholder for anything. I am relieved that the deck was shuffled at a time when I had the resources to ensure my kids were able to navigate the pandemic in a rational manner.

I’ve been divorced for five years, and I have a 6- and 8-year-old with my ex. I have a 7-month-old with my new husband. My ex gave my kids COVID while I was pregnant (who then gave it to me at 36 weeks pregnant). Now he will not let me vaccinate our kids because “there is not enough information on them yet.” I made an appointment to get them vaccinated and let him know as a courtesy, not expecting him to object because he is vaccinated. He then threatened to hire a lawyer to bring me to court if I still planned to do it despite his objections. I gave in and canceled the appointment. I do not have enough money to fight this in court, and he knows that.

I will be real honest, I’m considering filing over the vaccine issue. He was liberal when we got married! And then, slowly shifted right until COVID and now is full tilt. We live in a very red area so I’m used to be an outlier, but this is a different issue entirely and I don’t have any idea on how to handle it. He thinks it’s unsafe/unproven and kids do fine with COVID so absolutely will not vaccinate our six year old (also have a three year old and a fifteen month old).

My daughter’s father, my ex-husband, is too “woke” for vaccines and science. He’s “not a sheep” and isn’t “falling for the libtard scam.” He and his family exposed my daughter to COVID over Thanksgiving weekend, and she’s been in quarantine ever since. We were finally approaching some normalcy—her first vaccine was scheduled for this week. Now she can’t get it until the quarantine is over because there’s still a chance she might have it. No one in my home can get a booster, because we’ve been around my daughter and we all might have it. All because of people who refuse to take basic precautions and are now sick. After informing me he tested positive, my ex told me he didn’t think our child needed to have “experimental drugs shoved in her veins.” I told him tough shit. So, I guess in short, the answer to how we’re handling it is simply—I’m handling it. Not him. She’s getting vaccinated, and that’s the end of the discussion. I’m the one who has to deal with any consequences—be it a side effect from the vaccine, or illness/quarantine due to not getting it. He’ll remain in denial even when he’s on a ventilator. Therefore, it’s out of his hands.

I’m a stepmom to the coolest 8-year-old, and my husband’s ex won’t let him get vaccinated. The ex has primary medical decision-making power, which didn’t seem like a big deal when they finalized their divorce in 2019. Now, it’s led to a total upheaval of our day to day. We used to let each parent have a more flexible custody schedule. But now, because she has enforced the part of the custody agreement that allows her to stop my husband from making medical decisions, my husband has enforced the custody schedule spelled out in that same agreement. It has meant a lot of changes for everyone. We were hoping she’d cave and agree to vaccinate before the new schedule went into effect, but she didn’t. We have no idea how this will end, but I hope we are able to get my stepson vaccinated as soon as possible.

When the news of the approval of the vaccine for the kids could be coming in a week or two, I very tentatively brought up the subject. We had some tense conversations. His big thing was “wait.” He just wanted to wait and see because, ultimately, he thinks this is a lab-made virus, and he thinks we should know more about how a vaccine on a lab-made virus would be different. We went through the arguments (like the side effects of vaccines are seen within a few weeks, they don’t show up months later). I asked him what he was waiting for now. On Halloween we talked while the kids trick-or-treated. He brought up some hearing where the vaccine for the kids was denied, and I was like, Uh, what hearing are you talking about? He seemed to have a breakthrough and couldn’t find the hearing and was like, Did I watch a fake hearing? Is this in so deep that they would fake a hearing? I even asked an epidemiologist on Twitter if I missed a hearing. He was like, No. He also was, frankly, more charitable than I was and said, “Not his fault. Scary times and a lot of money being spent to misinform people.” But, ultimately, it was not me that convinced my husband. He called his older brother, and while I don’t know what was said, when he got off the phone, he said to go ahead and make the kids appointments and make him an appointment, too. They all get their second shot on Friday (assuming the kids don’t get COVID).

He did not oppose kids getting vaxxed, and ultimately he got vaxxed when I lost my patience a couple months after the vaccine was available for adults. Doubt he’ll get boosted. Marriage almost died due to 2016 election, but we’ve managed to get back on track—though there are many things we won’t ever agree on. I think this topic is fascinating because all of my friends married to spouses of the same political persuasion proclaim they would have divorced and how evil the other side is…Not so easy when you’re in the situation yourself.

