Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beau!'s avatar
Beau!
5h

At this exact time next month, we'll be lining up for pancakes in Jewell. We'll have made it through the pit. We'll still have about 30 hours of running ahead of us. I can't wait!

I can't say thank you enough to everyone in this community for supporting High Fructose Corn Sweat, but y'all make it that much more fun for us to do this. We will be sharing photos, videos, and updates on our team Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/highfructosecornsweat/) so be sure to give us a follow. It is where we will post the tracking link when it goes live so you can get a birds-eye view of Corn Sweat and all the teams running Relay Iowa this year.

Lastly if you donate to IAAF through this link they will know that your favorite fellow MYAM reader sent you (and it counts toward the Corn Sweat team fundraising effort): https://fund.nnaf.org/fundraiser/6127778

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Molly Monk's avatar
Molly Monk
3h

This newsletter community is one of the things that keeps me going! It’s easy to forget how good and kind people can be, but this community has shown up time and time again for Iowa (and members all across the globe!). You all helped us through the derecho, and you’ve been huge supporters for trans people and abortion access in Iowa. It’s made such a difference!

Beau is going to win this for sure, but if you want to join MY high fructose corn sweat pyramid scheme, donate to here! https://fund.nnaf.org/fundraiser/6127298

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture