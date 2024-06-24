Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
What do you think is overrated?
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Discussions
What do you think is overrated?
lyz
Jun 24
91
Share this post
What do you think is overrated?
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
360
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
360 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
·
edited Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Feminist Changes A Lightbulb
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Incurably Restless
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden
"Should" Is A Big Word
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Incurably Restless
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Chris’s Substack
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
astrology for writers
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Incurably Restless
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
24 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Incurably Restless
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The One Jake
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Saturday Letter
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
lyz
Jun 24
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Crgilvr’s Substack
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
lyz
Jun 24
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Surrendering to Sappho
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Writer's Block
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
·
edited Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Molly Is Typing
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
lyz
Jun 24
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sherri’s Substack
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Doggage
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Stir the Pot
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
astrology for writers
Jun 24
·
edited Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sweaty Spice
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
·
edited 19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sweaty Spice
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Athena’s Substack
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Still Singing
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
lyz
Jun 24
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
24 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Surrendering to Sappho
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Surrendering to Sappho
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Surrendering to Sappho
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Saturday Letter
Jun 24
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
lyz
Jun 24
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
That Strange Being
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Crone Life
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Athena’s Substack
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sweaty Spice
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
24 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Crone Life
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Crone Life
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Marcia’s Substack
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Holly's House of Stickers
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sweaty Spice
24 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Crone Life
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Surrendering to Sappho
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Diary of a Lesbian Housewyfe
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Al-Anon for Outliers
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kristin’s Substack
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
It's All Connected
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
24 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
21 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Fidgety Frolic
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Surrendering to Sappho
23 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
·
edited Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Crone Life
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Athena’s Substack
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Churlish Figure
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
The Dame of Disarray (KristinWr…
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
Jun 24
·
edited Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Jun 24
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Lyz Lenz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
What do you think is overrated?
What do you think is overrated?
What do you think is overrated?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers