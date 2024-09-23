Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
What do you think about having children?
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Discussions
What do you think about having children?
lyz
Sep 23
80
Share this post
What do you think about having children?
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
260
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
260 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
lyz
Sep 23
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Melissa’s Substack
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
·
edited 12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
lyz
Sep 23
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hidden
Lori
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Tristen's Mind Fantastic
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rachel Teaches Torah
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
lyz
Sep 23
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Open Channel
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rachel Teaches Torah
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
At home abroad
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
At home abroad
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
24 hrs ago
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Crying in Public
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
lyz
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Crying in Public
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Sacred Rage
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
22 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Chris’s Substack
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Lori
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
22 hrs ago
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
lyz
19 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
A Curious Delight
21 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat Records
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
the culinary maven
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Melissa’s Substack
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat Records
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
lyz
19 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Mo
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
lyz
19 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sheeby
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Saturday Letter
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
astrology for writers
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
astrology for writers
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
the culinary maven
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Cocteau Twins News
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Dispatch Newsletter
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Fun Ruiner
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
On Repeat Records
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
On Repeat Records
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
lyz
19 hrs ago
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Junk Drawer
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Junk Drawer
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Junk Drawer
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Exit 9
Sep 23
·
edited Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
lyz
Sep 23
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Liked by lyz
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Lori
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Carrie’s Substack
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
White Guy Confidence
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Curious Delight
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
A Curious Delight
21 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Lyz Lenz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
What do you think about having children?
What do you think about having children?
What do you think about having children?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers