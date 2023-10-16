Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Weekly thread: Your money tips
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Discussions
Weekly thread: Your money tips
lyz
2 hrs ago
26
Share this post
Weekly thread: Your money tips
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
60
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
60 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Weekly thread: Your money tips
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
lyz
1 hr ago
Pinned
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
53 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Rachel Teaches Torah
56 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
49 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Let Your Life Speak
56 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
·
edited 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Amy’s Substack
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
47 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
50 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Al-Anon for Outliers
1 hr ago
·
edited 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
30 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
31 mins ago
·
edited 24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
49 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
50 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Dispatches
9 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes No Longer Practical
15 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
16 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
19 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2023 Lyz Lenz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Weekly thread: Your money tips
Weekly thread: Your money tips
Weekly thread: Your money tips
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Weekly thread: Your money tips