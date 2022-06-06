One of the things you pay for, when you pay for a subscription to Men Yell at Me, is community. There is a Discord server where we talk politics, gas station culture, and share pet pictures. There is also this weekly thread and the comments section. I may be biased, but I think this community is one of the best places on the internet. This weekly thread normally only goes out to paid subscribers, but I’m sending it to everyone today as a little sneak peek of what you are missing out on. If you want to join in, subscribe!
Last night, I had one of those nights that reminded me how much I love this messy world we live in. I had some friends over for a little wine and cheese and was just a great night. Lots of laughing and shouting about local politics and restaurants. One friend took my daughter aside and gave her book recommendations. Another cradled my tiny dog like a baby. Nights like that were the reason I bought my house. I’m sure this is about to sound dramatic, but life is so short and we aren’t guaranteed much. And I think we have to find ways to wring joy out of every possible moment we can. I know the wine played a part in this, but as I cleaned up before bed, “House with a Crowded Table” by the Highwomen came on my speaker and I cried. Because, yes, that’s all I want. (I also want the destruction of my enemies, but I’ll settle for wine and friends.)
So, tell me, what’s bringing you joy lately?
Weekly Thread: What Brings You Joy?
