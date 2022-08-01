Men Yell at Me

Weekly Thread: Things That Give You Hope

lyz
Comment110

Hello! I'm back from a staycation where I mostly just laid around a lot and read books and took long walks. I've decided that every year, I think I need to take to my couch and just have a couch week.

Thank you for that break. I know you didn't give it to me personally, but you kind of did. Being a subscriber means that you support this endeavor and that means even the breaks and the moments of silence.

I'm reading Rebecca Solnit's Orwell's Roses and thinking a lot about the things we look to for comfort and solace and meaning in times of loss and despair. So as the summer blazes away, let me know the people and stories and things that are giving you hope right now.

