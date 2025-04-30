Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

User's avatar
DB's avatar
DB
12h

“And her brother, too, has wondered out loud when he can start lifting weights ‘like a girl.’ “ Thank you, Lyz. I am in tears. I want this so badly for myself and for those I love.

1 reply by lyz
Sheeby's avatar
Sheeby
12h

I am sure that my mother said nice things to me and didn't denigrate my body regularly. She has been dead for almost 40 years so I don't really remember. However, when I was 13, she said "you have glasses and braces....for God's sake, please stop eating so much". That was almost 50 years ago and I obviously still remember.

I HIGHLY recommend the LIFTOFF program. It is well designed, easy to follow, and Casey's newsletter is stellar.

1 reply
27 more comments...

