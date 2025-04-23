Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
13h

WOW - once again you have reduced me to contemplation and I need to . . . help create the revolution. I have been in the work force since 1975 and I managed to have two wonderful children who have modeled my behaviors of entrepreneurship and love (not their father's) and I am starting over after divorce in Feb 1, 2024 from a marriage of 52 years. I add all this because I was fooled and hid under the bushel letting others think I WAS (as he said many times in front of his associates) an "affectionate footnote to his career". The third time he said it (I was running a statewide business program) on the way home I told him never to say that again. That was about the time his affairs and day trading started. I know I sound bitter, but I'm working hard to rebuild financially and emotionally.

This American Ex-Wife was the starting point to rebuild and today's post really resonates with me because I am learning in this last year that the people in my career-sphere see ME as the "Yoda" of small business assistance. In the last year, I've been called Yoda, GOAT, national treasure and the plant whisperer. I am embarrassed to say how I deferred to him, did all the household work, did all the child rearing work because he made 3 times what I did! But there in lies the problem - he never shared his wealth that could have afforded us cleaning service, heck at the amount he made when the kids were babes, we could have afforded a nanny -- but that is all gone - he blew it. So, he blew having a marriage, too!

As always, thank you Lyz for being such a gifted writer in this life mission of women for partnership! I realized about 6 months ago that partnership was what I never had. I had a selfish man child!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Beth Cavanaugh's avatar
Beth Cavanaugh
14h

I read this and thought about how the same dynamic is often carried over into the workforce. I read the first half of this quote: “ The amount of ego-stroking and making myself smaller I’ve had to do so…” my white male (self proclaimed liberal!) boss doesn't resent me…There’s really no where to rest except in our own homes where we are finally able keep everyone out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture