This week, there was a social media threat against the public schools in my town. Consequently, there was no school on Monday. My kids go to a private school, which held classes despite the threats. I chose not to tell my kids about it. I usually tell them everything. But honestly, I was so busy trying not to think about it — about the risk we take everyday sending our kids to school — because I knew that doing so would send me into a spiral. And I could not spiral. I had to pretend that everything was okay and would be okay. And I had to pretend for me.