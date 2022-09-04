I hope you are all having a wonderful weekend. Yesterday, Politico published a short piece I wrote about food and politics.

My quote from literary theorist Mikhail Bakhtin that I tried to sneak into the story was cut out (as it rightfully should have been). But here is the essence of fair food and politics:

" Carnival is not a spectacle seen by the people; they live in it, and everyone participates because its very idea embraces all the people. While carnival lasts, there is no other life outside it. During carnival time life is subject only to its laws, that is, the laws of its own freedom. It has a universal spirit; it is a special condition of the entire world, of the world's revival and renewal, in which all take part.”

Here is a brief excerpt of what I wrote:

Fair food is a grotesque spectacle and a humorous sendup of all that is American. If Americans eat meat — and we do — why not bread it and fry it and put it on a stick? We eat Oreos? Then, bread them, fry them and put them on a stick. Do we eat pickles? Wrap them with salami and cream cheese, bread them and fry them. Fair food has no pretensions: It’s silly, imaginative, disgusting and delicious.

I also wrote about school buses for Smithsonian magazine. It’s more of a straightforward history. But here is an excerpt that includes my favorite tidbit from the story, which was an entire article from 1897, where people in Fall River, Massachusetts complained about the schools transportation.

In 1852, Massachusetts passed a compulsory education law, and by 1900, thirty-one other states had similar requirements. But there was a problem: If the state was going to mandate that children attend school, the kids would have to get there. Schools responded by trundling children to and from school on horse-drawn conveyances called “kid hacks” or “school wagons.” These rickety rides went on for decades, and not all parents were pleased: In May of 1897, a Mrs. W.B. Ashley of Fall River, Massachusetts, argued that the town needed to build a new school, since “one of her children was unwell because she was unable to eat her dinners, as the child’s stomach was deranged by the jolting of the wagon,” the local paper reported at the time.

Now, here is a picture of Michelle Bachmann with a corn dog. Click here for the R rated version, which is a rich text of food, consumption, body image, politics, and sexism.