Two years ago, on June 24, I showed up at a parking lot across from the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

I was a speaker and I talked about my sister, whose abortions have saved her life. I talked about my own assault and how getting Plan B at Planned Parenthood ensured I had a future as a writer.

It really wasn’t important what was said. It was important that we were together. And after people spoke, about 100 people walked down to the county courthouse and back, chanting, waving our signs, and politely staying on the sidewalk.

As the protest ended and people made their way back to their cars, a truck, stopped at a light behind another car, got impatient when the light changed and a cluster of people were still crossing the street. The truck’s driver pulled around the other car and drove through a crowd of people, knocking one woman to the ground and running over another woman’s foot.

I documented the incident, gathering pictures, quotes and video, which I shared to Twitter. My tweets went viral and people told us that the crowd had been violent and disruptive and that we’d attacked the truck.

It wasn’t just people online saying this, either. People in town called me to let me know they had empathy but maybe we should have been nicer, more polite. Local news stories parroted the police line that perhaps we’d been asking for it. Perhaps the truck driver had been incited to violence.

The driver was arrested and last year faced a jury trial. His lawyer said he was a victim of violence. That his wife and daughter in the truck with him had been terrified and he was just trying to get them to safety. He was acquitted.

I wondered what would have happened if we had not been protesting for our rights but crossing the street after a farmer’s market, or coming back to our cars after the Saint Patrick’s Day parade. Whose lives are worth protecting?

States with abortion restrictions or bans have higher maternal mortality rates and higher infant mortality rates. Women in states with restrictive abortion laws have lower median earnings; child poverty rates are higher; health insurance for the neediest families is harder to access; paid family leave does not exist and spending on K-12 education is lower.

People are already dying because of these laws — victims of the legislative hit-and-run. When we cry out, it feels like no one is listening.

I remember sitting in my house the day after the protest. I’d tried to go for a run, but I’d had a panic attack on a busy road after a truck gunned past me. I felt trapped. I was afraid. And I wanted to know: Who was going to fix this?

People were leaving the state. Politicians who weren’t openly hostile to reproductive access had little to no power at the capitol. I live in Iowa. No one was coming to save us.

So often the response I hear when I talk about what is happening in Iowa politically is, “Leave.” As if hollowing out the core of the American landscape is a viable political solution. Some people have to stay. Some people want to stay. Leaving is just as complicated as staying. But in the end, the real answer to the problem is not to leave, but to show up.

I think back to that protest in 2022 and how quick people were to look the other way. To rationalize and excuse violent behavior. I think about how Jessica Valenti so often writes that people are already dying right now because of these laws; the rest of us just don’t see it. Or refuse to see it because it affects people who are marginalized in some way, because of their race, their socioeconomic class, or because they are LGBTQ.

Last year, desperate to help, I joined the board of the Iowa Abortion Access Fund. And it’s been incredible to see this community directly support the fund when I put in call-outs for donations. We helped the fund raise many times more this May for Fund-a-thon than we did last year. Our Relay Iowa team raised over $6,000 for the fund this year. That comes from you. I’ve taken the newsletter that has become my job and turned it into a vehicle for change. And I couldn’t do that without you.

And we won’t stop doing the work. This week, Iowa awaits the state Supreme Court ruling on a six-week ban. And no matter what the Iowa Supreme Court decides, the IAAF will keep funding abortion care for people who need it. And we are working with the Chicago Abortion Access Fund to ensure that will happen.

Speaking at a panel for the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, Ashley Garrin, a doula and board vice president of the Iowa Black Doula Collective, said, “In the end, we look after ourselves.” She noted that politicians often say the right things, but so rarely stay to do the work.

Eliza Etten, a young activist I met this year who organized a Women’s Strike protest in Cedar Rapids, told me that she kept looking around waiting for someone more experienced, more qualified, to step up. “But I realized,” she said, “in the end, if I wasn’t going to do it, no one would.”

A state lawmaker I know has said that locally, many Republican politicians have been watching the backlash in states like Missouri and have eased up on their anti-abortion talking points. Iowa Republicans have quietly abandoned an effort to amend the state constitution to outlaw abortion. We have power.

And with no one coming to save us, we have to save ourselves.

Here is some other writing on the two-year anniversary of the fall of Roe that I have found insightful.

Kate Cohen wrote for the Washington Post about what has been lost in the past two years.

And we will never know how many lives Dobbs altered, stunted, constrained and burdened. How many educations it deferred or denied, how many careers it derailed, how many families it broke. Every person who is forced to give birth is a person whose life has been unwillingly, irrevocably changed.

Jessica Valenti wrote about what gives her hope.

The New York Times made an interactive map showing where people have been traveling for abortions. And good grief, thank you, Chicago, and thank you to the Chicago Abortion Access Fund.

There are more abortions happening in America now than two years ago, but they are harder to get.

Abortion access wins when it is on the ballot. But not all states have that option.

If you have any articles about the Dobbs decision and abortion and abortion access drop them in the comments below.

