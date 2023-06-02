It’s June, the most wonderfully gay time of the year. So, happy Pride to everyone, but especially to the Keebler Elves. But only because while writing this I ate an entire package of their cookies.

This week, I made the mistake of logging into Facebook. Technically, I don’t have a Facebook. I deleted my Facebook page in 2021 after logging on and seeing my friends and neighbors discussing my writing. And that felt uncomfortable to me. Like walking into a room where everyone is criticizing the sound of your voice. People have a right to criticize, but it also has nothing to do with me. I deleted my account. But I did create an alt account for journalism and then, this year, I restarted my account with the sole purpose of selling things on Marketplace.

That’s a lot of backstory that you don’t need, to tell you, I opened up Facebook with my alt account for purely journalism purposes and saw some people I know sharing this post.

Listen up, Target is a corporation. They exist to do one thing and one thing only: Squeeze dollars from your pockets. And they don’t care if your pockets are gay or straight, they just want your money. If a little rainbow on a onesie sells, by the gods of Good and Gather, they will sell it.

Also, this is capitalism, baby. And the invisible hand of the free market decided it was gay.

Also, what is “trans gear for children”? Like what is that? Is it a fake mustache sold in the toy section? Is it the fact that they don’t try to stop girls from buying boys’ clothes and vice versa? I am thinking about the gear that my trans friends own and here is a list of some things that they have that you can buy at Target:

Food

Water

Water bottles

A variety of sparkling waters

Cool sneakers

Hair gel

Really cute tops from Wild Fable, the Target-brand Madewell knock-off

Is it the trans agenda to eat Market Pantry chips and stay hydrated while looking really amazing? Apparently.

And Target did not ever sell “Satan respects your pronouns” apparel, that is a hoax. But also, I think everyone respects pronouns because they are a literal part of speech. I’m curious about which parts of speech we should be respecting instead of pronouns. Adjectives? Adverbs? Verbs? Conjunctions? Do you think Satan really actually disrespects prepositions?

Also, a rainbow is in the Bible as God’s promise not to flood the earth again. Not many people know this, but according to the original Hebrew that promise literally translates to “not to flood the earth with heterosexuals again” and that’s why everyone is gay now, Nancy. It’s what Jesus wants.

Also, speaking of Jesus…in the New Testament, Jesus, gets twelve men to leave their wives and families to hang out with him. TWELVE MEN! I can’t even get one single guy to text me back. Twelve married men? That’s the gay power of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

And you know Jesus was gay because he looked incredible — toned, tanned, and hair touseled just so — even while hanging from a cross. I know this because I spent a lot of time in churches growing up.

(And shout out to my sister, Cat. On our trip to Poland, Cat was gaping at some Catholic art and said, “When did Jesus get so hot?” And I had to tell her he’s always been that way. And then, when our sister Beka objected, I got to pull rank and tell them both about the time I wrote about hot Jesus.)

But whatever, stay out of Target it just means that the line to get my iced Americano at Starbucks will be shorter.

But also, Target literally took Pride merchandise off their shelves! They aren’t that gay. Meanwhile, Walmart was like “Gay rights, y’all” and kept their shelves full of the cheapest rainbows around. And Cheap Rainbow better be someone’s drag name now. Thank you.

And Now For Something Good:

Programming Note:

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 7 pm I will be giving a talk at the Bemis Center in Omaha titled “The Right Way to Fight For Your Life.” PLEASE COME, OMAHA! It’s literally the day before I run Relay Iowa, so it might be your last time to see me alive. And then after you meet me, you can post on Facebook about how annoying I am and I’ll never see it. Also, if you know me, you know I’m a huge fan of Omaha. Absolutely stunning city. Completely underrated. Also, close to my favorite small town in Iowa, Sydney.

So, please come out.

What I Am Drinking:

It’s summertime and you know what that means. Time to buy a large cheap box of wine, put it in your fridge, and then when it’s nice and chilled you pour some into a glass with ice and some sparkling water. I call it Mom’s Summer Water.

That’s the vibe now, we are forty, we are cheap, and we are Midwestern moms. We are making our little summer water cocktails with the cheapest ingredients we can find and drinking them while we water our lawns in our wide sunhats.