Men Yell at Me

18 Comments
Anjeanette Damon
7 hrs agoLiked by lyz

Honestly, when Reagan was first introduced as a character, I thought maybe she would be an undercover storyteller who sought to expose the abuses of Golden Oaks. I suppose I shouldn't have been, but I was surprised when it ended up being Lisa. Also, I was frustrated that the novel never closed the loop on that story line!

As a journalist, I think often about your first question. In neither instance in the book, did Jane give consent to be part of the storytelling or even really understand what was happening. I think both instances were exploitative. As a journalist, I work hard to be super transparent with my sources about exactly how their story will be told. I do as much as I can to give them agency in that process. A few times, despite my very best efforts, I've failed vulnerable sources while telling their story. They either still felt exploited or were put in an even more precarious position by their decision to be part of my work. It guts me when that happens. I try to learn from it and improve for next time.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
KKS
7 hrs agoLiked by lyz

I'm currently feeling fury about a grant in my state to "find innovative ways to address the child care shortage crisis" as if they shouldn't take that $2 million and do their own "planning" that will tell them what is needed is more money for provider salaries and access to affordable benefits for workers that don't price families out of affording care. The tone is "let's be problem solvers, not complainers" and find ways to provide high-quality, safe, affordable care without more money.

I forgot about the filming! I'm not sure it is possible to tell any story without extracting something from the subjects and that probably will always be inherently exploitive, although I'm sure it's a spectrum with some projects doing much better than others. I'm curious what others think about it.

My favorite character was probably Jane, but I really liked Reagan and Lisa's characters. They were very well done, and I cringed but loved Lisa's bold recklessness. They all felt complex and true to humans to me.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Susan I
7 hrs agoLiked by lyz

I think the characters were well done - believable in their flaws, and I felt empathy enough with them to understand the actions they took. The ending was a little flat and short after such a breathless, intense climax to the book. I wanted to know more detail of how all these characters I was attached to felt about what had happned to them, and to Jane. That being said, I think the ending was... disappointingly realistic in the way Mae basically continues to get everything she wanted with no major repercussions for what I believe was unethical behavior and business practices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MParsons
7 hrs agoLiked by lyz

Lisa was my favorite. It felt like the rest of the surrogates were without volition for much of the book. Even if they tried to get around the rules, the attempts didn't last very long. Jane never felt like any of this was really her idea; she just did what other people told her to do. Overall, I can see the idea of the Farm would appeal to certain groups, both for the profit motive and people who can afford a surrogate, but the harsh regimentation of the surrogates would be difficult to pull off, I would think. Even if you were pulling them from new immigrants or undocumented women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Becky G
Writes Out of bounds
7 hrs agoLiked by lyz

I don't often (OK, ever) wish I were back in Iowa, but I wouldn't mind being there to see this author!

I think one way to tell a story without being exploitive is to have a person tell their own story. But unless you have a successful, ad-free newsletter or free rein in book publishing, that might be unlikely.

I can't help thinking about The Jungle by Upton Sinclair. "They use everything about the hog except the squeal." I'm sure they could find uses for even the squeal these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shannon
7 hrs agoLiked by lyz

I know I made virtually the same comment last week or the week before on someone else's comment, but The Farm kept making me think of Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang. Two different stories, but both revolve around marginalized people trying to create a better life. The key plot points both have a lot of "ick" factor.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
April Peveteaux
Writes The Man Who Wouldn't Die
6 hrs ago

I'm sitting here struggling with the question of being exploitative, and I think you are correct, Lyz, that writing about someone else has potential to always be exploitative. I can think of many, many, examples in my writing when I covered someone who was not happy with the end product. I'm sure they felt exploited. UGH. But, the point I'd like to address is your astute observation that American culture is hostile to raising children. The hoops mothers jump through every step of the way in this country is obscene. I was a "conscientious objector" to becoming a mother due to all of these obstacles in our country, until an overwhelming desire hit me when I met my husband to suddenly go down the path. I'm so glad I did, but the anger I hold because of our cruel system has had to have had an effect on me, my children, my marriage. My blood pressure is rising as I type! And to the last question, The NY Times podcast, The Retrieval, is another story of the pain women are willing to endure in the quest to become mothers that is a great example of using technology to solve a problem, in this case infertility, and it going awry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Becky G
Writes Out of bounds
2 hrs ago

I've been thinking a bit more of exploitation, who gets to tell the stories, etc. I think of my first experience with rape and "statistics." I was in college and working on a story about rape on campus and in the world in general. I worked nights and weekends at the city newspaper, so I would often float whatever I was working on by newspaper folks who'd been doing this for many more years than I had.

One night, I was sitting with several women (from the copy desk and paste-up room) and told them what I was working on. I asked, "Do you know anyone who's been raped?" They all went around the table, raising their hands. They each had their own story to tell. That's when I started realizing how prevalent it was. Did I tell any of their personal stories? No. But they informed my reporting.

(I now wish the question would be, "How many men do you know who have raped others?")

And then I also think about how if and when they tell their stories, the system we live in retraumatizes them.

And I also think about politicians who have gotten wise that people respond to personal stories, so they trot out folks with all manner of experiences to prove whatever point they're making -- whether it's on the House or Senate floor or for the State of the Union.

And I think about what's happening today online and in social media -- women talking about their experiences and how it resonates with others. It's so validating to hear someone else's story of abuse or shitty experience or whatever ... it means we are not alone. And, hell yeah, we were right to walk away from that.

I may have veered off the original theme, but I also think these are things that come up when we read stories -- even dystopian fiction -- and how they relate to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronda Tamerlane
Writes Ronda’s Substack
5 hrs ago

As I read "the Farm" , I reflected over the last 6 or 7 decades of reading books with similar themes. I'm saddened that the theme of women as producers of children continues. I can see this book as becoming reality. Prehaps, some forms does happen today. The second theme of women sacrificing for their children is primal to motherhood. The woman who stays in an abusive relationship. The woman who marries without love to provide for her children. The woman who works in sex trade... When we live in a patriarchal society when women's pay is lower than men, we make her a slave not a woman with a career. I wanted Jane to stand up for herself and her daughter. Yet she was so poor that she saw herself as someone with little choice. How could I judge her? They were all individuals struggling to survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Corinne Litchfield
Writes Reading with Expression
3 hrs ago

My late mother used to say "That's not my story to tell" and I try to keep that in mind when either I'm talking to someone about a mutual connection or writing about someone I know, whether on assignment or on my Substack. I think she used that phrase mostly when the story was traumatic or potentially scandalous--in the last month I learned two family stories she never told me that fell under these categories. When ego gets in the way, I think it's possible for the writing to turn more exploitative or sensationalistic. My personal guideline is asking "What do I want to happen for me if I write this? What do I want to happen for the people I write about?" Even then it's difficult to answer the question honestly--I blame that on having worked as a publicist/marketer in addition to being an editor/journalist/freelance writer.

No favorite character - they were all unreliable in one way or another, and all of them well crafted.

I commented a couple days ago on an older post the following: "Shades of "Orphan Black", The Handmaid's Tale (book), and The Stepford Wives (book). It seems to me that in all of these stories, men are the strategists and women are the tacticians."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2023 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing